'Promised High Returns And A Free Goa Trip': Rs 100 Crore Investment Scandal Unearthed In Khammam

Khammam: A fraud disguised as a dream vacation and dollar investment scheme has left hundreds of people cheated across Khammam and surrounding mandals in Telangana. Posing as digital entrepreneurs, a gang lured investors with the promise of doubling their money in six months and even offered a family trip to Goa. But turned out to be a massive scam worth over Rs 100 crore.

The scam came to light four months ago after a brawl broke out in the Haveli area of Khammam, leading to a police complaint. During the inquiry, police found out that the conflict stemmed from a investment scandal. As more victims from Khammam, Karepalli, and Nelakondapalli filed complaints with the police, Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt roped in Kusumanchi Circle Inspector (CI) Sanjeev as the lead investigator to probe the scam.

The Police said that one of the two main accused was arrested and sent to jail. The other, identified as Nazir, has reportedly fled to Dubai.

According to CI Sanjeev, Sridevi, who promoted the scheme via Zoom meetings, and Naveen, a local resident involved in the weblink scam have been arrested and remanded. Authorities are on the lookout for Nazir, who remains absconding.

The probe revealed that around 20 investors were taken to Goa purported as family trips. In one instance, one individual transferred Rs 10 lakh to cover travel expenses. Meanwhile, Karimnagar Cyber Crime Police, who were investigating a similar case, have taken custody of another accused for questioning.

According to Khammam police, the accused created a fake investment web link, claiming that investments made in dollars would yield returns at the rate of Rs 1 per Rs 100 daily. The police stated that the fraudulent scheme promised 'flexibility in withdrawals' and also offered a 'free family trip to Goa' for those who invested higher amounts.

According to the complaints, the scammers used Zoom meetings and referral incentives, encouraging initial investors to bring others onboard. In the early stages, some investors who put in Rs 1 lakh reportedly received up to Rs 5 lakh, further building trust. Over time, at least 419 individuals were duped into investing.

The case is still under investigation, with police suspecting a larger interstate network behind the scam.