Investigation Links 400 Crore Of Extortionary Gold To Andhra's Liquor Mafia

Amaravati: Investigations have led to the discovery of hundreds of crores worth of gold being paid as bribes by liquor companies to a mafia syndicate linked to the previous YSRCP government. A receipt found in the car of the former MD of Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL), Vasudeva Reddy led investigators to get to the root under-the-table payments.

Under the previous government, liquor suppliers were forced to pay the officials exorbitant bribes. Non-compliance would mean the suppliers' brand was not stocked in government outlets and was replaced by unbranded liquor. This unbranded liquor was low-quality and resultantly harmful to the consumers' health. Distilleries were required to pay at least 20% of the liquor's base prices as bribes to the mafia. The mafia even proceeded to hike liquor prices.

Gold purchases through bullion traders and jewellery shops acted as covers to launder these humongous transactions that the mafia was extorting from distilleries and suppliers. Cash was converted to gold to minimise complications. These covert operations were handled by operatives such as Chanakya Elias Prakash.

Suspicious transactions worth Rs. 300-400 crore between liquor companies and gold dealers were discovered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The figures could reportedly reach Rs 1,000 crore, an official privy to the development said.

Tilaknagar Industries, the supplier of Mansion House Brandy, was one of the distilleries forced to give in to these extortions. The distiller allegedly paid a total of Rs 280 crore in bribes out of which almost Rs 200 crore was reported to be in the form of gold. Major gold traders involved included Padmavati Jewellery Shop, Tayal Enterprises, Sonachandi Jewellers, and Uday Jewellery Industries, as identified by the SIT.

Fake GST invoices and convoluted trading schemes utilizing clothes and other goods were involved to hide the trail of money. This was a very structured scandal to make the operations seem as legitimate as possible on paper.

Similar tactics to Gali Janardhan Reddy, a criminal known for hoarding large amounts of gold, seem to have been employed, as per the SIT's analysis. The proximity to political power certainly worked in the liquor mafia's favour.

This scandal is not just one that has illegally milked liquor distilleries of hundreds of crores but has also endangered the public. It is being further investigated by the SIT as the people of the state call for appropriate consequences for these criminals.