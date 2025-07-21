'Investigation Done In Slipshod Manner': High Court Frees Two In Terror Case In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the acquittal of two men accused of possessing arms and explosives allegedly intended for subversive activities linked to the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). The court also castigated the police for a "slipshod" investigation riddled with contradictions, missing links, and compromised credibility.

A division bench comprising Justices Shahzad Azeem and Sindhu Sharma dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the State against the 2014 acquittal of Tajinder Singh and Ravinder Singh, both residents of Chatha Farm, Jammu, calling the prosecution case "marred by contradictions, improbabilities, omissions, and discrepancies."

"Even the conduct of the prosecution witnesses, who were none other than the police personnel/officers, is highly unworthy of reliance," the Bench wrote in the 20-page judgment, pronounced on July 18. "So much so, their presence at the relevant point of time does not inspire confidence in the manner as alleged by the prosecution."

The case dates back to August 2005 when police arrested the duo at Satwari Chowk following what they claimed was actionable intelligence. Authorities alleged that the accused were members of KZF, a banned terror outfit with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and were luring local youth to join its ranks. They were charged under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and for criminal conspiracy under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Police said they recovered an AK-56 rifle, 99 cartridges, two magazines, and 30 RDX rolls buried in a plastic bag near Nikki Tawi river at Sajadpur, allegedly based on the accused's disclosure.

But the High Court found the entire chain, from arrest to recovery, "unreliable."

The very arrest narrative fell apart under scrutiny. Some officers testified that the accused were walking when arrested, while others claimed they were travelling in a matador van.

"...is full of contradiction, on the point that at the time of arrest, whether accused were walking on the road or they were travelling in the matador, therefore the initial arrest of the accused itself doubtful," the court noted.

Even the disclosure statements supposedly made at the police station were contested. Key attesting witnesses turned hostile or denied being present when the statements were made.

"All the witnesses deposed that when recovery was made, it was dark,therefore, how the place was identified is a question which remained shrouded in mystery," the court said. "...assuming if in the dark, police party arranged the light, then question arises what was the source of that light, but same is not coming forth nor any seizure of such object is made, therefore, it appears that the investigation was done in a slipshod manner, overlooking the very vital aspects of the piece of material evidence."

While pointing at the discrepancies, the Court said: "There is another important flaw in the prosecution case which goes to the root of the matter, i.e., neither mattock (i.e., the tool with which the ground was dug) was seized nor produced in the Court, nor the safe custody of the weapons from the time of its alleged recovery and seizure till its deposit in the Police Station and thereafter its reaching for examination is proved before the Court."

The court further said that some witnesses said the arms were hidden in bushes, others said they were buried.

Another gaping hole lay in the prosecution's failure to associate independent witnesses, despite their alleged availability.

"Once it has come in the testimonies of the witnesses that civilians were very much available, but they were not associated, same vitiates the prosecution case and renders the same unworthy of reliance," the court ruled.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, including Tota Singh vs State of Punjab and Ballu @ Balram vs State of MP, the bench reiterated the limits of an appellate court's power in reversing an acquittal.

"It is settled proposition of law that if the view taken by the trial court is also a possible view, the appellate court cannot interfere," the Bench said while highlighting that a finding must be "perverse or impossible" to warrant reversal.

"Hence, the very foundation on which edifice of the prosecution story rests...is badly shaken and renders the same unworthy of reliance."

While upholding the 2014 acquittal and dismissing the State's appeal, the court said, "We do not find the impugned judgment, whereby Tajinder Singh (A1) and Ravinder Singh (A2) are acquitted, suffers from any perversity or impossibility, calling for interference or warranting any contrary view than the one taken by the trial court. Therefore, the judgment passed by the trial court is upheld."