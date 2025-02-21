At 'Invest Kerala' Summit, Adani Group Announces Rs 30K Crore Investment For Infra Push In Kerala Over Next Five Years

Kochi: Giving a major infrastructure push to Kerala, the Adani Group has announced to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the state over the next five years. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of the Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, at the 'Invest Kerala' Global Investment Summit in Kochi.

As per reports, the diversified group, which is already spearheading key projects like the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, has revealed its plans to develop a logistics and e-commerce hub in Kochi and also expand its cement manufacturing capacity in the state. The group, developing Vizhinjam port, has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in the project.

"For further development, we are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore," said Karan Adani at the 'Invest Kerala' Global Summit.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum to 12 million passengers per annum, with a fresh investment of Rs 5,500 crore. Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi, along with expansion of the cement manufacturing capacity in Kochi, he added.

"In total, we will be investing Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years," said Karan Adani.

The two-day 'Invest Kerala' Global Summit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Lulu International Convention Centre. The conclave, being organised by the Government of Kerala with the support of various industry organisations, is expected to witness participation of nearly 3000 delegates, including Union and State Ministers, foreign delegates, and industry leaders.

In his inaugural address, the Kerala CM said that the state has made major strides in the startup sector. "In the last eight years, Kerala has seen establishment of 6200 startups with an investment of Rs 5,800 crore, creating 62,000 employment opportunities. We aim to establish 15,000 startups and create one lakh employment opportunities by 2026," Vijayan said.

Addressing the summit, Union minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the investment opportunities in the country and said that the Centre is working in tandem with all states to make India a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. "We are working in tandem with all states, to take the country's economy to USD 30-35 trillion by 2047 from the current USD 4 trillion," the minister emphasised.

Despite political differences between the BJP-led Centre and Kerala government, headed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Goyal expressed his solidarity with the state, urging investors to explore Kerala’s vast potential for overall economic growth of the country. "Come and enjoy the fruits of investments in Kerala and India," he said.

Thousands of delegates are likely to join the conclave, which will focus on various sectors, including AI and robotics, aerospace and defence, logistics, maritime and packaging, pharma, medical devices, and biotech. Other key sectors include renewable energy, ayurveda, food tech, high-value-added rubber products, tourism and hospitality, and recycling and waste management.

Along with business sessions, the summit will also feature discussions on the government’s new Industrial Policy, which has identified over 22 priority sectors for proactive promotion and boost investments.