Invest Kerala Global Summit Kicks Off In Kochi Today

Kochi: The Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) kicks off in Kochi on Friday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set to officially open the event at 10 am, officials said.

Organised by the state government in partnership with various industry groups, the summit aims to attract new investments across diverse sectors such as industry, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Organisers anticipate a strong turnout of around 3,000 participants, including international representatives, central and state ministers, and prominent industry figures, all eager to promote Kerala as an investment-friendly destination.

The summit will spotlight several high-growth sectors, including AI and Robotics, Aerospace and Defense, Logistics, Maritime, Packaging, Pharma-Medical Devices and Biotech, Renewable Energy, Ayurveda, Foodtech, Value Added Rubber Products, Tourism and Hospitality, and Waste Management.

Over the course of two days, approximately 30 sessions will delve into various investment opportunities and innovations within these key areas. The event also features a global aspect, with Germany, Vietnam, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, and France participating as official country partners. Special meetings with representatives from these nations will aim to enhance cooperation and explore investment prospects.

After three years of careful planning, the Invest Kerala Global Summit is ready to showcase the state's immense development potential. The event seeks to underline Kerala's strengths and attract significant international investments to foster economic growth and innovation across multiple sectors.