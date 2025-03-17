ETV Bharat / state

‘Intolerable’: Jammu Kashmir Government Looks At LG For Stopping Deaths Of Missing Youth

Srinagar: Seeking a probe into the disappearance and deaths of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory government said such incidents would not be tolerated and they will protect people.

This follows outrage over the five mysterious deaths of people in two separate incidents in Jammu’s Kathua and Kashmir’s Kulgam. On February 13, three tribal youths, including Mohammad Showkat Bajad, Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Mukhtar Ahmed, went missing in Kashmir's Kulgam district while on their way to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village.

The bodies of two youths from the Vaishow stream at the Mah Ashmuji area in Kulgam district were recovered in the last three days, with Showkat’s body on Sunday. Mukhtar is still missing, and searches are underway to trace him.

The J&K Legislative Assembly saw an uproar, with legislators from the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party demanding a probe into the deaths.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said they want the Lieutenant Governor to ensure such incidents are stopped and responsibility is fixed.

The J&K government lacks authority over the police, and it falls in the domain of the lieutenant governor in the Union Territory.

“These are unfortunate incidents. The LG (Lieutenant Governor) should see to it that J&K does not see such incidents. We hope youth are saved, as people want peace here,” he said.

Flanked by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Choudhary said the J&K Police should investigate these deaths to bring out the truth and fix responsibility against those responsible.

Omar Abdullah's government, according to him, would protect people and would not see people getting killed in such a manner.

Advisor Wani corroborated him terming these deaths as ‘intolerable’, insisting those responsible will be punished and a thorough investigation must be conducted.