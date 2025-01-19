Interview: Some Promises Remain Unfulfilled, But AAP Will Fulfill Them, Priyanka Kakkar To ETV Bharat Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Amid an intensifying campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly election 2025, Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar interview with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In a special interview with ETV Bharat, Kakkar called Rahul Gandhi a “symbol of politics that loses due to arrogance” and accused BJP of doing politics of lies and propaganda.

Here are the main excerpts of the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETB): After the AAP-Congress alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi has made many allegations against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly polls. How does the party react to it?

Priyanka Kakkar (PK): Rahul Gandhi ji made the same old worn out allegations against Kejriwal which BJP has been making since the beginning. BJP and Congress are part of this rotten system, the system which we have come to change. Rahul Gandhi was not speaking. His arrogance was speaking. Due to this arrogance, he lost in Maharashtra, lost in Haryana. It is this arrogance that has made Congress lose elections in the last 10 years. People of Delhi like a party that has a positive agenda, a good vision for Delhi. People of Delhi like the Aam Aadmi Party. While Rahul Gandhi's fight is to save Congress, Kejriwal's fight is to save the country.

ETB: In Delhi elections, the issue has now shifted from CM and PM's residence to slums. What will you say on this?

PK: BJP always runs away when questions are asked to them, they dilute the issue itself. The party did so much propaganda about our former Chief Minister's residence that there is a swimming pool in CM's residence and it has a private bar and there are gold toilets. When we opened the doors, neither the media was allowed to go nor the Aam Aadmi Party leaders were allowed to go inside. Why did they get scared? Let the public see the 'Sheesh Mahal' and the 'Rajmahal' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where 3000 crore rupees of the public were spent during the Corona period. Let them see the carpets worth 300 crores and chandeliers worth 500 crores installed in PM Modi's residence. Why did the BJP get scared now?

ETB: BJP won the assembly elections in many states on the face of Prime Minister Modi. BJP is adopting the same method in Delhi too. How will Arvind Kejriwal be presented strongly in front of PM Modi?

PK: As soon as Arvind Kejriwal challenged Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party for a debate over the work he did in 10 years, we will also tell what work we did in 10 years. Now it is coming to light that Ramesh Bidhuri has withdrawn his name from the Chief Minister candidate. If Ramesh Bidhuri is not the CM face, then the Bharatiya Janata Party should tell who it is. There is a disaster within the BJP at this time. BJP neither has 70 candidates nor any CM candidate of its own. They have no plan and vision for Delhi. People of BJP just abuse Kejriwal and run away.

ETB: There are many allegations and counter-allegations apart from issues but major problems like supply of dirty drinking water and pollution are not being discussed in the elections. What will you say on this?

PK: We do not know whether other parties talk about these issues or not, but Kejriwal talks about these issues continuously. Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work on these issues, which was discussed in the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament itself. Yes, some promises have definitely remained unfulfilled which Kejriwal has accepted. He has also talked about fulfilling those promises. Kejriwal does not lie like Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will give 2 crore jobs but could not provide them.

ETB: Politics of abuse has started in Delhi politics instead of talking about issues. What about that?

PK: We call BJP the abuse party because the leaders of this party only do the politics of abusing the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal. Prime Minister Modi held two public meetings in Delhi. Instead of doing politics, he abused Kejriwal. His spokesperson abused our MLA Rituraj. These people do not do politics of work. On the other hand, the Kejriwal government of Aam Aadmi Party does politics on the basis of work and asks for votes in the name of work.