Interview | 85-Year-Old Karibasamma Is Close To Being First Right-To-Die-With-Dignity Beneficiary In Karnataka

Davanagere: H B Karibasamma, an 85-year-old retired teacher in Karnataka who dedicated her life to advocating for the legalization of euthanasia, is close to being the first beneficiary of the right-to-die-with-dignity from the southern state.

Her years-long struggle for euthanasia bore results as the Karnataka government, earlier this year, passed an order to implement the Supreme Court's directive on the right to die with dignity for terminally ill patients. Having taught for 30 years, Karibasamma began her battle for dignified death rights 24 years ago, following immense suffering due to severe illnesses.

"I am the only elderly woman from Karnataka who has fought for the enforcement of the euthanasia law. My case was the first of its kind in the history of the High Court," Karibasamma told ETV Bharat.

Currently residing at the Ashraya Foundation Elderly Care Center in Kuvempu Nagar in Davanagere, Karibasamma has been afflicted by a slipped disc, diabetes, and cancer for over two decades, during which time she petitioned for the right to a dignified death, as such a law was absent in the country.

Legal Challenges

In 2018, hearing Karibasamma's plea, the Supreme Court of India directed the central government to draft euthanasia guidelines for states after hearing.

She had to move the Supreme Court after the Karnataka High Court rejected her plea, as doctors suggested undergoing surgery for her slipped disc. Unwilling to proceed with surgery, she moved the apex court with the help of senior advocate Pramila Nesargi.

"I filed a petition in the High Court for the implementation of euthanasia. The court suggested surgery, which I refused, leading to the rejection of my petition. I later appealed to the Supreme Court through advocate Pramila Nesargi. The Supreme Court then directed the central government on March 9, 2018, to draft euthanasia guidelines," she said.

She further noted, "Kerala was the first state to implement the right to die with dignity, and recently, Karnataka followed suit. Many people in North India are also fighting for this right. I was the only elderly woman from Karnataka to take up this battle, and my case was historically recorded as the first in the High Court. The law was supposed to be implemented in Karnataka on February 1, but I am still waiting for the final procedural framework."

Government's Response and Partial Victory

The central government had instructed various states to draft guidelines regarding euthanasia. On January 31 this year, Karnataka issued an order granting terminally ill patients the right to die with dignity. This development marked a partial victory for Karibasamma and her decades-long struggle.

Appeal to Authorities

Determined to bring change, Karibasamma sought information from the Netherlands, a country where euthanasia is legal. She wrote letters to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Health Minister, Law Minister, and legislators of India, urging them to consider legalizing euthanasia. Funding her struggle with her pension and selling her house, she never accepted financial help from anyone. Her family distanced themselves from her due to her activism.

Her Literary and Cinematic Legacy

Karibasamma has endured numerous hardships throughout her life. Separated from her husband and childless, she now leads an independent life at the elderly care centre. She has published a book titled 'Last Bell' and has been the subject of a documentary named Mukti. A film titled Nirgamana was planned around her story but was shelved after the COVID-19 pandemic.