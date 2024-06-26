Round-The-Clock Control Room, Real-Time Surveillance: J&K Gears Up For Smooth Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration are gearing up for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on June 29, a top official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, who gave an insight into the surveillance and preparedness to ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, said all arrangements have been done at Yatra Bhawan in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area for the Amarnath Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat speaking to ETV Bharat's Parvez-ud-Din on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Bhat said the district administration has set up a control room for Amarnath pilgrims, which will be available round-the-clock. The yatra will conclude on August 19.

Speaking about the recent land subsidence in Srinagar's Rainawari locality, the DC said a nine-member committee formed to ascertain the facts will submit its report soon.

At least six residential buildings in Rainawari locality have developed cracks and suffered damage due to land subsidence, prompting the administration to vacate the homes and form the expert committee to ascertain the details and suggest remedial measures.

Some homes in the Khwajapora area of Rainawari started to develop cracks on June 17, which became wider over the next few days. The locals believe the homes began to develop cracks after some portions of the land began to sink. The nine-member committee probing the subsidence is headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Syed Ahmad Kataria and includes Ghulam Jeelani, a professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Kashmir.

On the June 24 devastating fire incident in the Bohri Kadal area of the city that destroyed a historic mosque and several houses, Dr Bhat said the administration is ascertaining the exact cause of the blaze and all facts will soon be brought forward.

"In this unfortunate incident, a mosque, madrasa and around 10 houses and other commercial properties were destroyed. We provided immediate relief in the first six hours... As an immediate preventive measure, we have issued orders for a fire-safety audit of all commercial buildings," he said.

He lauded the local community who has come forward to help the families affected in the fire. Asked about the locals' claim that there was an attempt earlier as well to burn the historic mosque, the DC said that if the preliminary probe finds any wrongdoing, the administration will take the probe forward accordingly.

Talking about the slow macadamisation process in the district, Dr Bhat said that the work will resume on all projects in the first week of July.