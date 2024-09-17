Interview: BJP Will Win Jharkhand Assembly Election With Clear Majority, Union Minister Nishikant Dubey To ETV Bharat

BJP Will Win Jharkhand Assembly Election With Clear Majority, Union Minister Nishikant Dubey To ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Union minister and senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has claimed victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand saying the saffron party will sweep the assembly seats in Godda district besides winning the Madhupur and Jarmundi seats as well.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dubey claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all the assembly seats in Godda in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party will win by defeating the opposition in Madhupur and Jarmundi Assembly seats as well," Dubey said.



Taunts Minister Hafizul Hasan

There are six assembly seats in Godda Lok Sabha segment where BJP has two sitting MLAs. Nishikant Dubey compared Madhupur MLA and state minister Hafizul Hasan to a "banana tree". "

"Just like a banana tree bears fruit only once, similarly he (Hasan) will be able to see the face of the Vidhan Sabha only once. The Bharatiya Janata Party will once again win the Madhupur seat comprehensively," Dubey said.



On Bangladeshi 'Infiltration'

Dubey said that during the census that was conducted during the reign of the Congress, "the population of tribals had decreased and the that of Muslims had increased".

"All those officials of Santhal Pargana who have denied that the number of Bangladeshi infiltrators has not increased in their area, action will definitely be taken against them in the coming time," the BJP leader stated. He said that all the 6 DCs and SPs of Santhal Pargana have given an affidavit in the court that there has been no Bangladeshi infiltration in the respective districts.

"They will have to go to jail for giving a wrong affidavit. All the officers are working under the pressure of the CM," he said.

Statement On Rahul Gandhi

Dubey also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his statement on the Sikh community during his recent US visit.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to divide the country, just like his ancestors divided India and Pakistan," Dubey said. He said that Rahul Gandhi's statement "is encouraging the supporters demanding Khalistan".

"Rahul Gandhi wants to create Greater Bangladesh in Jharkhand, wants to create a separate Khalistan and wants to create a separate Kashmir," he added.

Nishikant Dubey is serving as a Lok Sabha MP for the fourth time.

Political parties are busy in wooing the people with a keen eye on the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand scheduled by year-end. After PM Modi's recent visit to the state, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will also attend a public meeting in Lohardaga on September 26.