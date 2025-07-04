Interpol Seeks MPSTSF's Help To Unravel Network Of Jailed Tiger Poacher-Trafficker Tashi Sherpa

Bhopal: The Interpol has written to Madhya Pradesh authorities offering and seeking help in the investigation into the network of international tiger trafficker Tashi Sherpa (46), who was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by a court in the state's Narmadapuram district two months ago.

Sherpa, wanted in several cases of poaching and wildlife smuggling, was on the run for eight years before being arrested by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (MPSTSF) on January 24 last year near Darjeeling close to the India-Nepal border. He was convicted in May this year by a CJM court in Narmadapuram.

In a letter to MPSTSF, Interpol director David Caunter said Sherpa's network is suspected to be operating across India, Bhutan, Nepal and China, adding that several Red Notices and Diffusions (less formal alert circulated by a member country requesting cooperation and information) are still pending on key members of this network.

"Interpol would like to take this opportunity to offer support on the investigation into the broader criminal network linked to Sherpa. Analysis of information from the Sherpa investigation could provide better understanding of the operation of the network and enable the positive identification or location of other outstanding targets," Caunter said in the letter.

The Interpol also urged the MPSTSF to share additional information from the investigation into Sherpa, including his telephone data, financial records, business details, interrogation records, known and suspected associates etc.

"Interpol would also like to offer to extract the data from the telephones seized from Sherpa, if needed. Any data shared with Interpol will be analysed, and if permitted by India, will be used to initiate joint investigation with other Interpol member countries," the letter said while congratulating MPSTSF on the arrest and successful prosecution.