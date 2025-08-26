ETV Bharat / state

Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Terrorist Muhammad Arshiyan

Ranchi: The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, has issued a Red Corner Notice against Syed Muhammad Arshiyan, a member of the banned ISIS terrorist organisation and resident of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district.

According to CBI officials, Arshiyan is one of the world's most dangerous terrorists with an expertise in drone attacks and it has been on the lookout for him for a long time.

CBI has shared Interpol's Red Corner Notice against Arshiyan on its website. Arshiyan, known as 'Haider' in the organisation, is around 40 years old and knows Hindi, Arabic and English, CBI states.

In 2017, Haider was arrested in Turkey on charges of involvement in terrorist activities. However, presently, there is no information about Haider's whereabouts so CBI requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.