Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Terrorist Muhammad Arshiyan

Ranchi: The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, has issued a Red Corner Notice against Syed Muhammad Arshiyan, a member of the banned ISIS terrorist organisation and resident of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district.
According to CBI officials, Arshiyan is one of the world's most dangerous terrorists with an expertise in drone attacks and it has been on the lookout for him for a long time.
CBI has shared Interpol's Red Corner Notice against Arshiyan on its website. Arshiyan, known as 'Haider' in the organisation, is around 40 years old and knows Hindi, Arabic and English, CBI states.
In 2017, Haider was arrested in Turkey on charges of involvement in terrorist activities. However, presently, there is no information about Haider's whereabouts so CBI requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.
Haider's younger brother, suspected to be linked to al-Qaeda, was arrested at Delhi airport after being deported from Saudi Arabia in 2017. It was found that Haider's brother was involved in assembling youths and training them at camps that were reportedly being set up in Delhi by al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
CBI officials said Haider studied engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and underwent training to launch attacks through drones. After becoming an expert in drone attacks, Haider started working for the ISIS, they added.
Haider is a resident of Mango Town police station area in Jamshedpur and is accused of carrying out terrorist attacks in many countries including India. Haider has been on the run since 2017 and now included among terrorists carrying Red Corner Notice.
