Internet Shutdown In Odisha's Balasore Town Over Clash Between Groups, Curfew Clamped (ETV Bharat)

Balasore: Curfew has been clamped in Odisha's Balasore town following a clash between two groups, police said on Tuesday. The district administration has also suspended internet service in certain sensitive areas of the town and urged people to stay in their homes and not to step out.



Curfew was clamped from midnight of June 17 to midnight of June 18, the police said. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare on Monday and asked him to take immediate measures to bring the situation under control, officials said.



Protesting the blood of animal sacrifice on the road, a group of people sat on dharna in the Bhujakhia Pir area of the town on Monday. The other group allegedly hurled stones at them, following which the clash broke out, police said.



Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar has been camping in the town. Police conducted flag march in Balasore. About 30 persons have been arrested so far, police said. "All entry points to the OT Road closed," police said, adding that "No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel except for emergency medical aid."



Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, "Curfew has been clamped in Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops to remain closed." "Adequate police arrangements in the sensitive areas have been made and the situation is getting under control though some sporadic violence was reported in some places yesterday," said a senior police officer.