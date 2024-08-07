ETV Bharat / state

Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Sirsa Till Aug 8

Sirsa (Haryana): Internet has been temporarily suspended in Haryana's Sirsa district till 12 am on August 8 following apprehensions of law and order disruption.

The move is aimed at preventing spread of rumours in view of the recent controversy that has risen over the death of Dera chief Sant Bahadur Chand Vakil Sahab.

Last time, internet was suspended during the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh. Prior to which, internet was suspended in many cities of Haryana in view of the farmers' movement.

According to an order issued by the Haryana home department, there is a possibility of tension, damage to public and private property and disturbance of harmony in Sirsa, due to which, mobile internet has been suspended in Sirsa. The government has also suspended bulk message service and dongle service in the district but voice calls will be unaffected. It is being apprehended that rumors can be spread through social media platforms, causing damage to public and private property.