Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Sirsa Till Aug 8

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 7, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

An order on suspension of internet services in Sirsa district till August 8 midnight was issued by the Haryana home department. Internet services have been suspended on many occasions in the state in the past.

Sirsa (Haryana): Internet has been temporarily suspended in Haryana's Sirsa district till 12 am on August 8 following apprehensions of law and order disruption.

The move is aimed at preventing spread of rumours in view of the recent controversy that has risen over the death of Dera chief Sant Bahadur Chand Vakil Sahab.

Last time, internet was suspended during the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh. Prior to which, internet was suspended in many cities of Haryana in view of the farmers' movement.

According to an order issued by the Haryana home department, there is a possibility of tension, damage to public and private property and disturbance of harmony in Sirsa, due to which, mobile internet has been suspended in Sirsa. The government has also suspended bulk message service and dongle service in the district but voice calls will be unaffected. It is being apprehended that rumors can be spread through social media platforms, causing damage to public and private property.

Notably, for the last several days, a dispute has risen following the death of Dera chief Sant Bahadur Chand Vakil Sahab. On August 8, there is a programme of Sant Bahadur Chand Vakil Sahab's Rasm Pagdi, for which a large number of his followers are reaching Sirsa.

To prevent any untoward incident there, the government has suspended internet services till midnight as a precautionary measure.

