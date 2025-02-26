International Yoga Festival In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh From March 1 To 7

Dehradun: A seven-day International Yoga Festival 2025 will be held at Rishikesh, known as the global capital of yoga from March 1 to 7.

The festival is being organized by Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation in association with Uttarakhand's Tourism Department. Yogacharyas and yoga practitioners from the country and the world will gather in the town during the event Vishal Mishra, Managing Director of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation (GMVN), said that the International Yoga Festival will be organized at Ganga Resort in Rishikesh and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 1. Renowned yogacharyas from across country and abroad will impart lessons on yoga asanas and meditation methods to practitioners and participants. Various sessions will be held daily. This apart, cultural programmes and discourses by spiritual gurus will be held at the festival which will also be attended by eminent personalities of the spiritual world who will share their views with the participants.

Dhami called upon all yoga lovers and practitioners to participate in the festival. "Uttarakhand is known across the globe as the land of yoga and spirituality. Rishikesh is not only the international capital of yoga, but is also a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual heritage. The whole world will be able to get the benefits of this ancient method of India at the International Yoga Festival," he said.

During the weeklong Festival, people will have the opportunity to participate in over 70 hours of yoga classes. World-class yoga teachers will practice and teach multiple styles of yoga including Kundalini Yoga, Power Vinyasa Yoga, Iyengar Yoga and Kriya Yoga.