International Yoga Day Celebrations Marred by Controversy in Kashmir Over 'Ill-treatment of Employees'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid much pomp over the International Yoga Day 2024 celebrations across the country, the exercise otherwise aimed at the physical and mental well-being was marred by a rather ugly controversy in Kashmir where Prime Minister Modi himself led the asanas under inclement weather conditions.

As the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration moved to welcome PM Modi to lead the event in Srinagar, Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and noted RTI activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat raised concerns regarding the treatment of female government employees at the International Yoga Day event held in the city. They criticized the requirement for these women to change their attire at the early hours as early as 4 am for participating in the event.

In a post on X, Bhat wrote, "In connection with International Yoga Day celebrations, female government employees were asked to reach SP College Srinagar at 4 am on Wednesday. They left their homes at 3 am and were asked to change their dress in college and then go to SKICC. Not a fair practice. This is a very odd time and shouldn't be repeated. Instead, male staff members could have been called."

Mehbooba Mufti echoed these sentiments on X in a post saying, "An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga Day, all government employees, along with school children, have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours. Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event."

In response to these allegations, Dr. Yasmeen Ashai, Director of Colleges J&K, issued a press statement, refuting the claims circulating on social media. "In response to the misinformation regarding Yoga Day celebrations, where it was alleged that employees were forced to participate, female employees were made to change their clothes, and even pregnant women were forced to take part in the celebrations, we clarify that all participants volunteered to take part in the event and no employee was compelled against their will," the statement read.

The Director further asserted that employees were not required to change their clothing but were provided with long tunics to wear over their existing attire to ensure their comfort and convenience. "Employees’ well-being was prioritized, and pregnant employees or those with medical conditions were not asked to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations," the Director stated.

But Bhat hit back at the Director Colleges saying that no consent was taken from the employees called for the event.

“As per Order No: DC-HE /K/Yogaday/1125/2024 dated 15/6/2024 the list of female faculty came from Director Colleges. They were nominated and no consent was taken from them. Let the written consent of teaching staff to attend this event be shared,” he wrote in a post.

The LG Manoj Sinha led JK administration further found itself in the dock over the alleged ill treatment of the employees when NC veteran and newly elected MP Aga Syed Ruhullah shared a video purportedly showing the employees walking barefoot on potholed roads amid showers.

“Reports and videos surfaced showing employees forced into walking barefoot in an event organised for Prime Minister. The way this administration has treated the employees shows its disregard for respect and basic rights of the employees. And this behaviour is unacceptable. If these reports are true, PMO India should apologise for this disrespectful treatment of the employees,” Ruhullah wrote in the post while sharing the video.

While the debate on the controversy continued on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the world from Srinagar on the 10th International Yoga Day, highlighting the global expansion of yoga and its benefits. "We can feel the energy in Srinagar that we gain through yoga," Modi remarked during his address. He expressed satisfaction with the growing number of people practicing yoga worldwide.

"Last year, I led the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN in the US. The journey of yoga around the world is ongoing. I am happy that today over 100 institutions have been certified by AYUSH Ministry's Yoga Board. The number of people performing yoga is increasing," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized yoga's role in promoting wellness and social harmony. "The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment, connecting us with our deepest feelings and the welfare of those around us. It is a science that offers a solution to the modern challenge of maintaining focus," Modi noted.