Leh: As part of the week-long celebrations for International Yoga Day 2025, the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) organised a special yoga event at Pangong Lake on Thursday (June 19).

The high-altitude event attracted guests and participants from across the country, highlighting the unifying power of yoga amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of Ladakh.

Held at an elevation of over 13,000 feet, the yoga session was one of the key highlights of the International Yoga Day celebrations across the country. The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh.

International Yoga Day 2025: Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre Leads Celebrations At Iconic Pangong Lake (ETV Bharat)

Participants performed various yoga asanas and engaged in meditation sessions, drawing on the serene surroundings and fresh mountain air to deepen their practice. The initiative aligns with the theme of this year's International Yoga Day, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, which aims at promoting holistic well-being and a deeper sense of environmental consciousness.

On Saturday, several commemorative events are scheduled on the International Yoga Day by India's defence and security forces in Ladakh. They would also take a pledge to underscore their commitment to physical fitness, mental resilience, and the promotion of yoga's universal benefits.

The Indian Army troops stationed in the icy heights on the northern frontier and eastern Ladakh marked the occasion last year also with yoga sessions, highlighting their resilience and their integration of yoga into daily life.