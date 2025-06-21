'Churu's Baba Ramdev' Teaches Yoga To 8 To 10 Lakh People Daily

Churu: Yoga is no longer limited to India, but has become a powerful means of maintaining health and peace across the world.

Dr Manoj Sharma, a famous yogacharya of Churu district in Rajasthan has been teaching yoga to around 8 to 10 lakh people across the global everyday. Dr Sharma has 2.4 million followers on his YouTube channel, 17 lakh followers on Facebook and 6.3 lakh on Instagram.

While 90 per cent of his followers are from India, 3 per cent are from Nepal and the remaining 7 per cent from countries like Canada, Australia, England, New Zealand, USA and Africa.

Dr Sharma took formal training in yoga from NIS, Patiala in 2005. He has been practising and spreading awareness on yoga since then at free sessions in Churu's parks, schools, colleges and other public places. He established 'Trinetra Yoga Dham' near Ghantel village, 13 km from Churu district headquarters.

Dr Manoj Sharma performing yoga (ETV Bharat)

The Dham is not only a centre of yoga, but also promotes organic and medicinal farming under the 'Pehla Sukh Nirogi Kaya' campaign. "Yoga is vital for mental and physical peace in today's hectic life. Many people have been cured of diseases through yoga," Dr Sharma said.

He said yoga not only makes the muscles flexible, but also strengthens the internal organs of the body. "It provides relief in diabetes, asthma, heart diseases, stress, depression and digestive problems. It improves the skin, increases strength and stamina and improves the concentration of the person," Dr Sharma said.

Dr Manoj Sharma performing yoga (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sharma has organized hundreds of yoga camps in Andaman and Nicobar, Sikkim, Goa, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur and Patiala. At Trinetra Yoga Dham, Churu, he personally conducts free yoga practice for hundreds of seekers everyday. At the same time, his association through online medium is even more extensive.

Dr Manoj Sharma performing yoga (ETV Bharat)

Through social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and his own mobile app, he provides free yoga education to around 8 to 10 lakh people everyday. Dr Sharma said his aim is to make people healthy and mentally balanced. He said his objective is not to earn from yoga as most of the content on his mobile app is free of cost. "If someone wants to take a personal live class, then only a nominal fee is charged, that too for the facility and maintenance of the platform," he said.

Dr Sharma got associated with yoga at the age of 18, when he was a NCC cadet. During training, he performed yoga exercises and since then his interest in the ancient form of keeping fit kept increasing. He kept practising and is now known as 'Churu's Baba Ramdev'.

Dr Sharma also practises organic farming at his Trinetra Yoga Dham where he grows berries, sapota, pomegranate, wheat, mustard, fennel and groundnut. He believes a healthy diet is as important as yoga for maintaining fitness.