Delhi Govt Earmarks 11 Locations In National Capital For International Day of Yoga

New Delhi: As the country gears up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Delhi Government has earmarked 11 locations in the national capital for the event.

Earlier, the main event used to be held in Delhi under the instructions of the Ministry of AYUSH but this year the Delhi Government has taken the initiative to observe the day at 11 places where its ministers and BJP MPs will be present.

The Central Government has earmarked 26 places for the event where people will gather and perform Yoga. This apart, over a dozen yoga institutes will organise events at public parks in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she will participate in a yoga programme on the banks of the Yamuna river. She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in according global recognition to yoga.