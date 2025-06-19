Delhi Govt Earmarks 11 Locations In National Capital For International Day of Yoga

New Delhi: As the country gears up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Delhi Government has earmarked 11 locations in the national capital for the event.
Earlier, the main event used to be held in Delhi under the instructions of the Ministry of AYUSH but this year the Delhi Government has taken the initiative to observe the day at 11 places where its ministers and BJP MPs will be present.
The Central Government has earmarked 26 places for the event where people will gather and perform Yoga. This apart, over a dozen yoga institutes will organise events at public parks in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she will participate in a yoga programme on the banks of the Yamuna river. She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in according global recognition to yoga.
नमस्कार दिल्ली,
21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर हम सब मिलकर राजधानी दिल्ली में एक नई परंपरा की शुरुआत करेंगे।
दिल्ली के 11 प्रतिष्ठित स्थलों पर मैं स्वयं, मेरे कैबिनेट सहयोगी और दिल्ली के सांसदगण आप सभी के साथ योग साधना में सहभागी बनेंगे।
यह आयोजन केवल योग का उत्सव नहीं,…
According to Ministry of AYUSH, yoga sessions will be held at NDMC's Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Coronation Park in Burari, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Yamuna Sports Complex, Kartavya Path, Red Fort, New Moti Bagh IAS Residences, Sanjay Lake Laxmibai Nagar, Singapore Park in front of Singapore Embassy on Chandragupta Road in Delhi, Central Park in Connaught Place, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Sports Complex Jasola, Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Harinagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 11, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex in Ashok Vihar, Rohini Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Sports Complex Pitampura, East Delhi Sports Complex in Dilshad Garden, Chilla Sports Complex. These include Squash and Badminton Stadium, Siri Fort and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.
At all the places, instructors associated with Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Isha Yoga Centre, Nav Yoga, Mokshayatan Yoga Institute, National Institute of Holistic Health, Heartfulness Institute, Amrita Yoga Institute, All India Yoga Teachers Federation etc. Yoga institutes will supervise the event and guide the participants.
Back on September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all the countries of the world to celebrate Yoga Day at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
UNGA had accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal and announced International Yoga Day within just three months. The theme of 'International Yoga Day 2025' is 'One Earth, One Health'.