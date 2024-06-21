ETV Bharat / state

International Yoga Day 2024: BSF Soldiers Perform Asanas Along Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

All BSF jawans and officers along with locals in the border areas performed various asanas together to showcase their dedication to physical and mental well-being and unity among the different ranks of the Border Security Force.

BSF Soldiers Perform Yoga Asanas Along Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan
BSF Soldiers Perform Yoga Asanas Along Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

BSF Soldiers Perform Yoga Asanas Along Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan on International Yoga Day 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Jaisalmer: As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today on June 21, BSF jawans deployed at the Rajasthan frontier held special yoga session to showcase their dedication to both physical and spiritual well-being.

Thousands of BSF soldiers and officers did yoga together at all the border posts of BSF on the Indo-Pak border adjoining Rajasthan. Jaisalmer Sector South of BSF and 154th Battalion BSF organized a grand yoga session at the famous Sam Sand Dunes of Jaisalmer. BSF officers and soldiers participated in this program with great enthusiasm and dedication. In this grand event, everyone from senior officers of BSF to soldiers practiced various yoga asanas together in a unique display of unity and discipline.

The natural beauty and calm environment of Sam Sand Dunes made this yoga session even more special. Practicing yoga in the open air of the desert and amidst golden sand was a sight to behold and a unique experience for all the participants. The main objective of this event of BSF was to raise awareness among the soldiers and officers and the general public about the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Bikram Kuwar, DIG of Jaisalmer Sector South of BSF said that through the grand event on International Yoga Day, the BSF tried to promote the importance of yoga among the soldiers, officers and the common people living in the border areas. “Yoga is not only beneficial for physical health but it also provides mental peace and balance. We encourage all our soldiers to make yoga a part of their daily routine,” the DIG Jaisalmer said.

  1. Read more: International Yoga Day 2024 | 'Let's Unburden Past, Live In Present & Do Yoga For Global Good:' PM Modi In Srinagar
  2. International Yoga Day 2024: From Icy Pangong Tso To INS Vikramaditya; Watch How Forces Celebrate
Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2024YOGA DAYYOGABSF YOGABSF RAJASTHAN FRONTIER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.