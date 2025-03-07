International Women Day: Free Entry For Visitors To Taj Mahal And Other Monuments Of Agra

Agra: Visitors will be given free entry to monuments in Agra including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh, Fatehpur Sikri and Sikandra on International Women's Day (Saturday).

But, to visit the main dome of Taj Mahal, domestic and foreign guests will have to buy a ticket of Rs 200. International Women's Day is on a weekend due to which the number of domestic and foreign guests has increased in the city. On International Women's Day on Saturday, tourists will be given free entry to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Agra. The ticket windows will remain closed at all the monuments.

Dr. Rajkumar Patel, Superintendent Archaeologist of ASI Agra Circle, said that an order has been issued in this regard on the instructions of ASI Headquarters Delhi. This is the sixth year, when there free entry have been given to tourists to monuments on International Women's Day. "However, to visit the main dome of the Taj Mahal, one has to buy a ticket of Rs 200," he said. Tourists get free entry to the Taj Mahal and other monuments several times a year. In January itself, tourists had free entry for three days on Shah Jahan's annual Urs.

Tourists visiting Agra from within the country and abroad are also given discounts on online ticket booking. If a tourist books a ticket for the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort or any other monument online, he/she gets the discount. On booking the entry ticket of the Taj Mahal online, Indian tourists get a discount of Rs 5 and foreign tourists of Rs 50.