International Wolf Day - Junagadh Zoo Emerges As Major Wolf Breeding Centre

Junagadh: There is encouraging news pouring in from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh in Gujarat, on the occasion of International Wolf Day. This zoo is emerging as a major wolf breeding centre. The number of wolves here has increased, with 183 births taking place in the last five years.

The International Wolf Day is celebrated on August 13 every year to raise awareness about the importance of wolves and their role in the ecosystem. Wolves are known to be highly intelligent animals. They organise themselves socially in a very sophisticated manner.

A photo of a wolf (ETV Bharat)

The celebration of International Wolf Day dates back to 2003 as an initiative aimed at their conservation. The day seeks to transform negative attitudes toward these animals, as they are widely seen as a danger to humans. It aims at telling people that the wolves contribute to the ecological balance by regulating the populations of their prey, and this facilitates biodiversity.

A photo of a wolf (ETV Bharat)

The International Wolf Day promotes the coexistence of humans and wolves worldwide. It underlines the need to preserve endangered species and natural habitats while promoting respect for wildlife and the environment.

A photo of a wolf (ETV Bharat)

Wolves used to be a common sight in several Indian states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. But poaching and destruction of their habitat on account of human activity led to their numbers declining regularly over the past few decades. The decline has been such that the Indian wolf is today an endangered carnivore species in India.

This has led the Forest Departments in various states to initiate efforts to revive their declining population. These efforts include halting all illegal activities against the animal, including its hunting.

Sakkarbaug Zoo (ETV Bharat)

One of the initiatives of the Central Zoo Authority has been to ensure its breeding at the Sakkarbaug Zoo, which is the oldest zoo in Asia. Director of Sakkarbaug Zoo Dr. Rajdeep Singh Jhala told ETV Bharat, “The birth of 183 wolves at our breeding centre in the last five years is the biggest success witnessed in any wildlife breeding centre after that of the lion.”

He disclosed that 24 wolf cubs were born in 2019-20 and seven in the next year. Thereafter, 31cubs took birth in 2021-22, 33 in 2022-23, 40 in 2023-24 and 48 in 2024-25.

A board in Sakkarbaug Zoo describing about Indian wolves (ETV Bharat)

The entire breeding process is being closely monitored at the zoo by the zoological scientists and veterinary experts. Regular health checkup and vaccinations for each animal is ensured by the authorities there.

Wolves are known to have a lifespan of six to eight years in the wild, but they can live up to 17 years in a protected environment like that of a zoo. Wolves are the largest animals of the dog family. They have a yellow-brown body with a little black hide on the back. They are considered the largest carnivorous animals in the dog family in India.

Indian Gray Wolf enclosure (ETV Bharat)

Wolves are also referred to as social animals because they live in groups. They mostly hunt deer, chinkara, black deer, fox, sheep, goat and small cattle along with rabbits after sunset. In any adverse or favourable situation, wolves are known to communicate with their brethren by barking like dogs.

