Despite Digital Growth, Telecom Tools Still Out Of Reach For Many Women

"Having a phone isn’t enough if it’s only used for watching reels or scrolling Facebook", says IIT (ISM) professor on gender imbalance in Tech.

Prof. Vishwajit Paul from IIT (ISM) (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

Dhanbad: Despite the global growth of digital communication, a staggering 2.6 billion people worldwide still lack access to telecommunications, according to data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Among them, the percentage of women is the lowest. This alarming insight was shared by Prof. Vishwajit Paul from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad during a recent discussion on digital inclusion.

Prof. Paul also said that the telecommunication system is proving to be useless for women. "Having a phone isn’t enough if it’s only used for watching reels or scrolling Facebook. Many young women don’t know how to write an email or attach a document,” he noted. He pointed out the low rate of “positive communication” and stressed that while the Centre is taking steps to promote digital literacy among women, a lot more needs to be done.

Explaining the low participation of women in technology, Prof. Paul said that among many reasons, the first one is the biological one, stating "There are many girls who, despite having a good degree in electronics, get busy promoting their family and the world". He also highlighted that remote work and online platforms offer new opportunities for women who cannot step out of their homes.

Ayesha Rehman, a PhD student from IIT ISM Department of Electronics and Communication, added a critical perspective that it is in the hands of men to promote women. "Despite being in the field, there is a lot of pressure on girls, which is not on boys. It is up to the boys to promote their wives, daughters,and sisters in the field of technology," she explained.

Ayesha also called for a shift in societal thinking, "From a young age, girls are told they’ll be married off by 20 or 24. This mindset exists not just in rural areas, but in urban society too."

She observed that boys often use mobile phones to understand gaming and technology, whereas girls are more likely to follow their mothers and sisters in consuming entertainment content. "Instead, one should know about what is happening in the country and new technology. Girls also need to work hard on their own too," she concluded.

