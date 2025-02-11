International Ramayana Conclave Inaugurated, UP Minister Says Lord Ram's Ideals Relevant Worldwide

Lucknow: The ideals of Lord Ram's life are relevant all over the world even today, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said during the inauguration of the International Ramayana Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Monday.

The state culture and tourism minister said, "International Ramayana Conclave is an important step towards preserving and promoting Indian culture and heritage."

"The ideals of Lord Ram, his dignity and teachings based on religion are relevant not only in India but all over the world. Such events inspire our new generation to connect with their roots and adopt the values of Ramayana in their lives," he added.

Following the inauguration of the event, a play 'Hamaare Ram' starring actor Ashutosh Rana was staged at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, an official statement said.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu, Principal Secretary of the Culture and Tourism Department Mukesh Meshram, the Director of Culture Shishir and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Before the show, Rana said, "If you want to see Lord Shri Ram, you need the vision of Ravan. The story of Lord Shri unites us and gives happiness only when our suffering ends. When God listens to our pain, it becomes popular in the form of a story. We are communicating and exchanging joy in the form of 'Hamaare Ram'."