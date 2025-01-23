ETV Bharat / state

Museum In Ayodhya To Showcase Story Behind Ram Mandir, Ramayana Through New-Age Technology

Ayodhya: An international museum with 12 galleries dedicated to Lord Rama will be built on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

The International Ram Katha Museum will be prepared through latest 3D and 7D technologies to enable visitors experience the epic 'Ramayana' and the story behind construction of Ram Mandir. It will take around nine months to complete the museum's construction.

A meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee was held on Wednesday in this regard. Chairman of the construction committee Nripendra Mishra said modern technology will be used in four galleries of the museum. IIT Chennai has been assigned to help with the new-age technologies and funds have already been given, he said.

"One gallery will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman and will showcase 'Hanuman Leela'. This will be built in the next five months," Mishra said.