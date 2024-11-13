International Pushkar Fair 2024 Continues In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: The annual International Pushkar Fair 2024 is in full swing in Rajasthan's Ajmer with various sports competitions and cultural programs being organized every day to the delight of participants.

The fair is being organized by the Rajasthan Tourism and Animal Husbandry Departments. On Wednesday, a cricket match was played between domestic and foreign tourists at the fair ground in Pushkar. Besides, the 'Shan-e-Mooch' (the grandeur of mustache) competition also captivated the spectators on the 12th day on Wednesday. The 'Safa and Tilak' competition, organized with the aim of connecting foreigners with the folk culture of Rajasthan also left the foreigners in awe of the local culture.

'Lagaan' style cricket match

On Wednesday, a cricket match was played between the foreign tourists and locals at the fair ground in Pushkar reminiscent of the Bollywood film Lagaan. Eight participants each from both the teams participated in this match. The team of foreign tourists could only score 34 runs, which the local team easily chased by losing only two wickets.

'Shaan-e-Moustache competition'

The 'Shaan-e-Moustache' competition organized by the Tourism Department at the fair ground was as usual a special attraction for foreign tourists showcasing the pride of the mustache. In this competition, Ram Singh Rajpurohit, a resident of Melawas in Pali district, stood first. Ishak Khan of Shahpura came second and Himanshu Gurjar of Jodhpur third.

A participant showcases his mustache at the Pushkar Mela at Ajmer, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Rajpurohit, the winner of the mustache competition, is employed in a government job in the medical department. Rajpurohit said that he started growing his mustache 20 years ago adding he takes care of his mustache in a natural way. Rajpurohit believes that a mustache is a symbol of pride and honour of Rajasthan.

“Here kings and Maharajas used to keep mustaches. A person with a mustache had authority and respect, but nowadays the youth is getting attracted towards western culture. This is the message to the youth that they should not forget their roots, their culture and traditions and should be eager to take it forward,” he said.

'Safa and Tilak Competition'

Safa and Tilak competition was held only for foreign tourists in the fair ground of Pushkar to spread awareness about the local dressing culture. In the competition, Olga Nosikova of Russia secured the first spot in applying tilak to Enrique Silva of Spain by tying a turban, while Lucy and Jack of England stood second and Jolie and Aha of Spain third.

A tourist from Ireland, while praising the fair, said, "It is my good fortune that I am here in Pushkar fair. I would like to tell everyone to also come to the Pushkar fair." Christina from Germany said she had come to Pushkar for the second time, but this was her first experience of the fair.

“I have come to Pushkar for holidays. I am studying in Bengaluru. Everything is very good here. I liked the mustache competition very much and I enjoyed it a lot." Ann Regmond from Ireland said that she came to India for the first time in 2005 and now after 19 years, the hope with which she came has been fulfilled.

“It has been an amazing experience here. The mustache competition has been great. I am having a very fun time here. Definitely, this is a beautiful experience of life for me,” Regmond added.