World Mallakhamb Day: Nashik's Yashwant Gymnasium Continues A 109-Year-Old Enduring Tradition

Nashik : Mallakhamb games have been continued as an enduring tradition for the last 109 years at Yashwant Gymnasium in Nashik, from where many Mallakhamb players have excelled at the international level in gymnasium events. The work of preserving Mallakhamb and increasing its popularity is still being done by Yashwant Gymnasium. 'ETV Bharat' special report on the occasion of International Mallakhamb Day.

Balambhat Janardanbhat Deodhar of Kothure village has been known as the father of Mallakhamb games. He first started Mallakhamb in the Peshwa era in the Wani village of Nashik 200 years ago. In the last few years, along with cricket, football, and volleyball, Mallakhamb has been widely promoted and promoted in Nashik, and Nashik is emerging as a hub of Mallakhamb sports. Today, more than 400 Mallakhamb players in the city are performing brilliantly at the district, national, and international levels.

109-year tradition: Yashwant Vyayam School of Nashik has a 109-year tradition. Mallakhamb players are trained in this Yashwant Vyayam School. Rope Mallakhamb and traditional training are given here. As a form of concentration sport, Mallakhamb helps in all sports. In this type, yoga, flexible body, agility, and extremely fast movements are beneficial for the physical growth of children.

Mallakhamb is played in 24 countries along with India. Mallakhamb training is given in some private schools in Nashik city. Due to this, young players are performing brilliantly. Notably, blind girls from the 'National Association for the Blind' have taken up the game of Mallakhamb and are gaining proficiency in it. Mallakhamb was included in the national competition for the first time in 2023. This sport has also been included in 'Khelo India'.

Encouragement needed : "Mallakhamb players from Yashwant Gymnasium in Nashik have excelled at the international level. Mallakhamb is a Marathi game. We are trying to make it a state game. Mallakhamb should be played in every district. Along with this, the government should encourage Mallakhamb in municipal schools as well," said Yashwant Jadhav, who has been working as a Mallakhamb coach at Yashwant Gymnasium for the past 35 years.

Great contribution of tribal players: "Tribal players from Maharashtra are contributing in many sports. Such children have grit and perseverance, and if they are identified and trained, they will definitely make India's name shine on the international stage in Mallakhamb," said Padmashree Uday Deshpande.

Increases concentration and immunity: "The Mallakhamb game, played on a wooden pole, has many benefits. This game provides good exercise for the body and various organs in a short time. Through this game, the players gain proficiency through concentration, perseverance, confidence, and patience of the children," said Padmashree Uday Deshpande.