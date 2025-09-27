ETV Bharat / state

International Law University To Be Set Up In Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the state government has decided to set up an India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Amaravati. The Minister introduced a Bill in the Legislative Assembly regarding the establishment of IIULER at Amaravati for legal education and research of the Bar Council of India Trust, and the members unanimously approved it.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh thanked Governor Abdul Nazeer for sanctioning IIULER to Andhra Pradesh. He was informed that the state government has allocated 55 acres for this university, on a 60-year lease at the rate of one rupee per square meter. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to encourage international universities when they come to the state.

Admissions will start from the academic year 2025-26. He said reservations will be implemented as per the central government rules. He said 20 per cent of the seats in the state would be reserved for the Scheduled Castes. "Our aim is to make the university a centre for research and not just for legal education," he said.

World-Class Universities In The State