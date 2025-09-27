International Law University To Be Set Up In Amaravati
Admissions will start from the academic year 2025-26, and reservations will be implemented as per the central government rules.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the state government has decided to set up an India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Amaravati. The Minister introduced a Bill in the Legislative Assembly regarding the establishment of IIULER at Amaravati for legal education and research of the Bar Council of India Trust, and the members unanimously approved it.
Speaking on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh thanked Governor Abdul Nazeer for sanctioning IIULER to Andhra Pradesh. He was informed that the state government has allocated 55 acres for this university, on a 60-year lease at the rate of one rupee per square meter. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to encourage international universities when they come to the state.
Admissions will start from the academic year 2025-26. He said reservations will be implemented as per the central government rules. He said 20 per cent of the seats in the state would be reserved for the Scheduled Castes. "Our aim is to make the university a centre for research and not just for legal education," he said.
World-Class Universities In The State
Minister Lokesh said that due to the rules imposed by the previous government, private universities did not come to AP and went to neighbouring states. Introducing the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation Amendment Bill, Lokesh said that the then government had brought the Private University Act in 2016 with the aim of quality education, research and industry-based education in universities. As part of this, it has been decided to allow the establishment of greenfield and brownfield universities. There are 14 private universities in the state. The YSRCP government had unintentionally imposed a rule to allow only those who have a compulsory joint certification degree with top-100 global universities. He said that the decision to remove the joint certification rule was taken with the intention of bringing the universities of the world to AP in competition with other states.
