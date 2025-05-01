International Labour Day 2025: Bhilwara Workers Narrate Daily Struggles, Challenges

Bhilwara: While the government talks about the host of initiatives taken for the upliftment of labourers, the ground reality reveals a different picture. On International Labour Day, ETV Bharat spoke to many workers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, a major textile hub in India.

The workers narrated how they wait for hours for job and sometimes fail to get one. They said that even if they get work, the wages are extremely low. The labour union of the district has rued the disparity in wages across states and demanded a collective policy of wages for workers in the country.

Former state vice president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and currently legal head, Prabhash Chaudhary, said more than 65000 workers are engaged in the textile sector while the strength of workers in other sectors, including small scale industries and mining is 2.5 lakh.

Workers of construction sector (ETV Bharat)

"Basically, the problem of textile workers is that they have to work for 12 hours, whereas the government has an eight-hour workday. There is neither pay slip nor any database of the workers in small industries. I have written to the government many times regarding this. A construction worker stands at the 'chowki' (outpost) under the scorching heat in search of employment, but many times he/she does not get work till noon. The government has ordered that wherever there is a labour outpost, there should be arrangement of shade and water, but such arrangement does not exist anywhere," Chaudhary said.

He said there are several women workers in small scale industries but they are not given basic facilities like maternity leave. The government should take strict steps to bring an employment guarantee law for the workers. Labourers in construction sector gets work for only five to seven days in a month, he said, requesting for a uniformity in minimum wages across the country. "States have different minimum wages. The minimum wage formula is decided by the Government of India but the wages given to workers in every state are different. In the current era of inflation, workers should be given a minimum wage of Rs 1000," he said.

Worker of a small scale unit (ETV Bharat)

The workers' outposts in Bhilwara were found crowded by labourers from rural and urban areas. These people leave early in the morning with their tiffin boxes to reach the outposts for employment. Currently, there are no construction work so labourers are returning home after waiting till noon.

Babulal Bairwa, a labourer standing at Badla Chauraha expressed his pain saying he works as a Kamthana labourer and reach here at 7 am. He has to wait for work till 12 noon but sometimes he fails to get work.

RK Jain, honorary general secretary of the Mewar Chamber of Commerce said 65,000 to 70,000 workers are engaged in the textile industry of whom, 1.5 lakh workers get employment indirectly. Around 30 percent labourers are migrant workers who come here to work from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The main problem for these workers is housing. The Mewar Chamber has been making continuous efforts in this regard. While the big industries provide housing facilities, the small industries are not able to make such arrangement. We urge both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to provide housing facilities to these workers," he said.