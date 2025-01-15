ETV Bharat / state

International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 Held In Grand Manner In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sankranti festivities have added vibrancy to Hyderabad with the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad drawing large crowds. The three-day event that came to a close today, has left an indelible mark on the city’s cultural celebrations.

Kite extravaganza

The skies above Parade Grounds turned into a kaleidoscope of colours with participants from 29 countries, including Argentina, China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, showcasing their unique kites. Specially designed kites like Tarajuva, which glow at night, have been a major attraction, captivating audience with their stunning visuals.

Delicious sweets and culinary delights

A significant highlight of the festival is the food and sweet stalls, featuring delicacies from across India. Over 400 women have contributed homemade sweets for display, offering visitors a chance to savour some of the traditional delicacies. Food lovers are relishing the wide variety of dishes, turning the festival into a gastronomic delight.