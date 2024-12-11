International Human Rights Day: Religious Leaders, Activists Demand India Snap Ties With Israel In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, leaders and followers of various faiths, including Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism and Sufism along with atheists, came together at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to stand with Palestine on the International Human Rights Day.
The event, titled 'Bridging Faiths for Palestine', was organised by the coalition 'Bengaluru for Justice and Peace' and witnessed around 200 participants, reciting prayers from different religions and demanding immediate action from the Indian government.
The programme is part of a broader nationwide campaign to urge Parliament, in its ongoing Winter Session, to impose an arms embargo on Israel and suspend all diplomatic ties. The speakers criticised recent statements by Union Minister S Jaishankar, who claimed that sending arms to Israel aligns with India’s national interest.
Leaders speak for Palestine:
On the occasion, prominent religious figures elaborated on the need for justice and peace. Reverend Vinayraj from the Marottamma Church emphasised that the liberation of Palestine is integral to the teachings of Christianity. “Faith and justice go hand in hand. Palestinian liberation is a cause every religion must embrace,” Reverend Vinayraj said. He was joined by Protestant leaders Reverend Chitra, Reverend Sophy and Reverend Immanuel.
Shia scholars Maulana Qaim Abbas and Maulana Ali Baqar stated, “This attack on Palestinians is not just political, it is an attack on humanity itself.”
Jewish educator Marcy Newman recited a Hebrew prayer for Gaza and highlighted the global Jewish movements advocating against Israeli policies.
Guru Basawa connected the principles of the Lingayat culture with justice and condemned Israel’s human rights violations, while Bhante Tashi, a Buddhist monk and transgender activist, highlighted that justice for Palestinians aligns deeply with Buddhist values, particularly as a queer person.
Sufi saint Vali Ba evoked parallels with India’s anti-colonial struggle, stating, “As Indians, our struggle against colonialism inspires us to support Palestinians against oppression.”
Maulana Wahid, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, underscored the Palestinians' long-standing fight against Israeli atrocities and occupation, saying, "This is not a Muslim issue, it’s a human issue. Standing for justice in Palestine is standing for humanity itself."
Why a multi-faith meet matters?
The event dismantled the myth that the Palestinian struggle is a religious war between Muslims and Jews. Organisers stressed that Palestinians of various faiths have endured nearly eight decades of oppression under Israeli rule. In India, mainstream media has often portrayed solidarity with Palestine as a "Muslim issue," ignoring its broader implications for global human rights and justice.
Participants also condemned the ideological overlap between Hindutva and Zionism, citing recent public displays of support for Israel by Hindutva groups. They urged that criticising Israeli policies is a moral obligation, especially in light of findings by the International Court of Justice and UN bodies, which have termed Israel’s actions as genocide and illegal occupation.
Unity through shared values:
The event concluded with a collective pledge to stand with Palestine and uphold the principles of human rights, equality and liberation. Organisers reiterated that only through solidarity across faiths and shared human values can society build resilience and conscience.
