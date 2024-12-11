ETV Bharat / state

International Human Rights Day: Religious Leaders, Activists Demand India Snap Ties With Israel In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, leaders and followers of various faiths, including Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism and Sufism along with atheists, came together at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to stand with Palestine on the International Human Rights Day.

The event, titled 'Bridging Faiths for Palestine', was organised by the coalition 'Bengaluru for Justice and Peace' and witnessed around 200 participants, reciting prayers from different religions and demanding immediate action from the Indian government.

The programme is part of a broader nationwide campaign to urge Parliament, in its ongoing Winter Session, to impose an arms embargo on Israel and suspend all diplomatic ties. The speakers criticised recent statements by Union Minister S Jaishankar, who claimed that sending arms to Israel aligns with India’s national interest.

Leaders urge India to suspend ties with Israel (ETV Bharat)

Leaders speak for Palestine:

On the occasion, prominent religious figures elaborated on the need for justice and peace. Reverend Vinayraj from the Marottamma Church emphasised that the liberation of Palestine is integral to the teachings of Christianity. “Faith and justice go hand in hand. Palestinian liberation is a cause every religion must embrace,” Reverend Vinayraj said. He was joined by Protestant leaders Reverend Chitra, Reverend Sophy and Reverend Immanuel.

Leaders addressing the meet (ETV Bharat)

Shia scholars Maulana Qaim Abbas and Maulana Ali Baqar stated, “This attack on Palestinians is not just political, it is an attack on humanity itself.”