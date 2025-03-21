ETV Bharat / state

International Forest Day: Inspiring Story of Beat Officer Chitra, Who Risks Her Life To Protect Jungles

On International Forest Day, meet Chitra, who patrols dense forests facing wild animals and smugglers, all for her love of nature and her children’s future.

International Forest Day: Inspiring Story of Beat Officer Chitra, Who Risks Her Life To Protect Jungles
Beat officer Chitra (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 21, 2025

Chittoor: It was deep inside Seshachalam forest in Andhra Pradesh. Suddenly, a herd of elephants came charging. Surrounded on three sides, the woman ran for her life.

For Chitra, a Beat Officer in the Bhimavaram Forest Range of Tirupati district, such life-threatening situations are part of her daily duty. On International Forest Day, ETV Bharat salutes her courage and dedication to protect the forests of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing her journey, Chitra recalls her modest beginning. “We’re from Tirupati. My parents were cattle herders. I didn’t study much and got married to Madhu Shekhar from Chittoor in 1998. We struggled financially, raising three daughters. But I didn’t want my children to grow up uneducated like me. That desire drove me to pursue a degree through distance learning from SV University, Tirupati, followed by an ITI in computers,” she said.

Despite repeated failures in securing a government job, Chitra never gave up. "When the Forest Department released a notification for Beat Officer posts, I applied with all hope. I passed the exam and got the job," she added.

However, the job was nothing like she had imagined. “I thought it was an office job. But once I joined, I realised it meant living in the forest, patrolling alone, sometimes day and night. Initially, I was scared. But then, I felt proud of my job. How many people get the chance to protect forests?”

Life dealt her another blow when she lost her husband three years after joining duty. With no one to support her, Chitra sent two of her daughters to hostels and kept the youngest with her. "There was no one to look after my little one so I used to leave her alone at home. Many times, I returned late at night only to see her crying herself to sleep," she said.

Despite these hardships, Chitra remained committed to her duty. She trekked 30 to 40 km daily, climbing hills, crossing streams, and facing the constant threat of wild animals. “Leopards, elephants... I’ve faced them all. Just four days ago, a herd of elephants chased us. We were trapped with a pond on one side and the elephants on the other. Luckily, we spotted a hill, climbed up and survived,” she recounted.

But animals aren’t the only danger. “Smugglers of red sandalwood roam around these forests. They don’t hesitate to attack us with stones or even guns,” she added. Still, Chitra stands tall, driven by the belief that women can achieve anything. Today, her sacrifices have paid off, her eldest daughter is a software engineer, the second is pursuing medicine and the youngest is studying engineering.

“I believe when women take up responsibilities wholeheartedly, there is nothing they cannot overcome,” she said with pride.

