International Firefighter's Day: Rajasthan Firemen Demand Fire Act, Directorate, Service Rules (Video: ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: May 4 is celebrated as the International Firefighter's Day to honour the fire personnel who risk their lives to save people from fires and other emergencies. Firefighters are considered as Bravehearts and the day is a reminder of their dedication and contribution to the society.

However, firefighters of Rajasthan rued that lack of a fire act, separate directorate and proper service rules are posing as hindrance in making fire services more effective.

According to Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena, unlike other states, Rajasthan does not possess any fire act or a separate directorate. "Proper service rules with scopes for promotion and benefits will in turn help in strengthening the fire services. There should be systematic training opportunities so as to make the firefighters more competent in their job. This apart, addition of advanced equipment would help in a comprehensive improvement of the fire services here," he said.

According to Meena the work of a firefighter is completely different from other jobs. It is both risky and strenuous, he said. "Whatever the task is, needs to be completed fast since it is an emergency situation. Fixed duty hours do not exist because one needs to complete the task no matter how challenge or lengthy it is. The most important thing is team work and any kind of challenge is overcome by working together," Meena said.

Apart from dousing flames, firefighters undertake rescue operations during natural disasters and accidents. During the pandemic, firefighters took the responsibility of sanitisation.

Senior fireman Subhash said that they used to sanitisate the locality whenever Covid positive cases were reported from the area. They were also involved in taking Covid patients to the hospitals and from there to the crematoriums, he said adding that although it was lockdown for the entire country they were always on-duty. "We never backed out due to fear," he added.

Narrating a recent rescue operation, firefighter Moolchand said a fire broke out on the second floor of a house on Chhoti Chowpar and some women were trapped in that house. One of the women had undergone surgery and bringing her safely from the building was a huge challenge, he said. Three firemen together rescued the woman by using a ladder, which was extremely risky as the smoke made it difficult to breath or see properly, Moolchand added.

Fireman Ganesh said that during his 15 years of service he has saved numerous people and animals. Referring to a fire incident that took place in Ramganj area in 2013, Ganesh said a firecracker factory had caught fire and among people, many animals were trapped. "Without thinking about our safety we plunged to rescue all those who were trapped. It is a matter of great pride to serve as a firefighter," he said.

Speaking about the challenges she faces being a woman, firefighter Anita said that she has to take care of the household duties along with her job. "In our job, one has to be prompt and managing house and the tasks of a firefighter is really challenging," she said adding that she has the responsibility of her four younger sisters and brother.