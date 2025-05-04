Jaipur Firemen Save Lives, Property Amid Risks, Limited Resources

Jaipur: The firefighters of Jaipur save lives and property often risking their lives despite being short of resources.

The brave firefighters of Mansarovar Fire Station shared their experiences, challenges and important demands from the Government with ETV Bharat. Firefighter Meenakshi Ajmera said one of the biggest challenges firefighters like her face is to reach the spot of incident during office hours. "Negotiating through heavy traffic in the city poses a challenge for the firefighters who race against time to save precious lives," she said.

Fireman Vijendra Singh shared his experience of a fire mishap at a coaching institute near Gopalpur bypass, where about 15-20 people were trapped. "A 40-year-old man was unconscious and it was not possible to take him out through the stairs.S so he was taken to the roof and given water to drink and then brought down with the help of Air Hydraulic Ladder Platform (AHLP)," he said. Fireman Mohit shared his experience of a fire at a factory from where four workers who were unconscious were rescued and brought out to safety.

The firemen of Mansarovar fire station in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

But fireman Ganesh said he and others at the fire station are hardpressed due to shortage of fire suits. "We often suffer from burns injuries while tackling a major fire. If we are given fire suits, we would work more diligently," he said. Assistant Fire Officer Devang Yadav said firemen respond to every incident as early as possible despite the apprehension whether they will be able to return home or not.

Equipment of the firemen (ETV Bharat)

Last year, 2,217 fire incidents were reported in Jaipur including the one at Bhankrota. While several lives were lost, several others survived, thanks to the sincerity and dedication of the firefighters. The firemen, the first responders to incidents where time is precious, demanded bonus points to employees working on contract. Besides, they sought risk insurance of Rs 1 crore as has been done for the police.