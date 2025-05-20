I'ntl Drugs And Arms Smuggling Racket Busted In Rajasthan, Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized

Sri Ganganagar: Police here claimed to have busted an international drug and arms smuggling network, following the arrest of five accused. Along with this, Rs 12 crore worth heroin and a cache of foreign-made weapons have also been seized.

According to SP Gaurav Yadav, police apprehended the accused during operations conducted in Jawahar Nagar and Kotwali police station areas. The arrested include Devendra Bhambhu (29), Subhash alias Ankit (21), and Satnam alias Gurvinder (25), all residents of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

It was during interrogation that the accused revealed that they were smuggling heroin and weapons from Amritsar and Malout. Police recovered approximately 2.183 KG of heroin, seven pistols including six foreign-made Glock pistols and one Jigna pistol, 13 magazines and 32 live cartridges. This apart, a car and a motorcycle used in smuggling and other criminal activities were also seized from the accused.

SP Yadav said it is being suspected that the accused had hatched a big criminal conspiracy. "All these weapons and drugs were brought to carry out a big crime, but it was foiled due to timely intervention by police. District Special Team in-charge Ramvilas Bishnoi, IPS officer B Aditya and DST's Ashwini played an important role in this entire operation. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they have links with international drugs and arms smuggling network, which is active in the border area. Sri Ganganagar, being very close to the international border, has become vulnerable for such smuggling activities," he said.

Currently, a detailed interrogation is underway to elicit more information from them, the SP added.