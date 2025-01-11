International Camel Festival Begins In Rajasthan's Bikaner; Heritage Walk Showcases City's Unique Culture

Bikaner: The International Camel Festival kicked off here in Rajasthan on Friday with a heritage walk from Laxminathji Temple to Rampuria Haveli. The inaugural event showcased attractive colours of Bikaner's architecture, cuisine, and fine arts.
Several tourists—both domestic and foreign, as well as residents—participated in the walk and witnessed the vibrant legacy of the city.
“Bikaner depicts the shared heritage from the past, and its colours are spread on the tourism map of the world. People should live in this culture and become part of it,” District Collector Namrata Vrishni said while welcoming the tourists and artists.
Among others, senior officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) Kavendra Singh Sagar, Corporation Commissioner Mayank Manish, BDA Secretary Aparna Gupta, CEO Soinlal, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Anil Rathore, Assistant Director Kishan Kumar, District Tourism Officer Pawan Sharma, and other police officers were present at the event.
Long Turbans: A Special Attraction
During the walk, folk artist Pawan Vyas made a world record by tying a 2025-foot-long turban on his head amid the tunes of nagada, mashk, chang flute, and bhajans.
The visitors were also enthralled by the witnessing art of Matheran, Bandhej, pottery, golden pen, and tying safa. Folk artists, decorated camels, and Haryanvi ragdis were also presented to them.
The art of making bangles, shoes, and earthen pots on the wheel was shown in several markets. The historical Rammat of the city is organised at the historical chowki of Sabzi Bazaar.
Taste Of Bikaner
Participants were also allowed to watch the making of famous cuisines of Rajasthan, including Bhujia, Ghevar, and Jalebi, and enjoy the Bikaneri taste.
Block and screen printing was demonstrated at Maroonayak Chowk while traditional food making was demonstrated on the big platform of Mohta Chowk, where the participants were fed Kachori and Rabri.
Bhapang playing, Gangaur songs, and puppet shows were shown by folk artists, who enthralled tourists.
The heritage walk concluded near the historic Rampuria Havelis, where the captivating performance of Usta Kala, Haveli Music, and Kachhi Ghori dance drama forced the participants to dance.
Memorable Selfies On The Way
During the walk, tourists were seen taking selfies amidst the decorated path and the colours of cultural and architectural heritage.
Residents also welcomed the tourists at several places by showering flowers and wearing garlands. The gesture overwhelmed the tourists with the warmth of hospitality for which Bikaner is famous across the world.
Camel Competition On Saturday
On the second day of the camel festival, a procession will be organised from Junagarh to Karni Singh Stadium in which artists will be present in the Rajasthani attire and will also be included to acquaint the audience with the culture of the entire country.
Besides a demonstration of camel dance, a camel race and other competitions will be organised at Karni Singh Stadium.
