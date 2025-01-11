ETV Bharat / state

International Camel Festival Begins In Rajasthan's Bikaner; Heritage Walk Showcases City's Unique Culture

Tourists during heritage walk (L) and artists performing during the Camel Festival ( ETV Bharat )

Bikaner: The International Camel Festival kicked off here in Rajasthan on Friday with a heritage walk from Laxminathji Temple to Rampuria Haveli. The inaugural event showcased attractive colours of Bikaner's architecture, cuisine, and fine arts.

Several tourists—both domestic and foreign, as well as residents—participated in the walk and witnessed the vibrant legacy of the city.

“Bikaner depicts the shared heritage from the past, and its colours are spread on the tourism map of the world. People should live in this culture and become part of it,” District Collector Namrata Vrishni said while welcoming the tourists and artists.

Among others, senior officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) Kavendra Singh Sagar, Corporation Commissioner Mayank Manish, BDA Secretary Aparna Gupta, CEO Soinlal, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Anil Rathore, Assistant Director Kishan Kumar, District Tourism Officer Pawan Sharma, and other police officers were present at the event.

Artist demonstrating pottery art during the heritage walk (ETV Bharat)

Long Turbans: A Special Attraction

During the walk, folk artist Pawan Vyas made a world record by tying a 2025-foot-long turban on his head amid the tunes of nagada, mashk, chang flute, and bhajans.

The visitors were also enthralled by the witnessing art of Matheran, Bandhej, pottery, golden pen, and tying safa. Folk artists, decorated camels, and Haryanvi ragdis were also presented to them.

The art of making bangles, shoes, and earthen pots on the wheel was shown in several markets. The historical Rammat of the city is organised at the historical chowki of Sabzi Bazaar.