International Balloon Festival Kicks Off In Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram

Chengalpattu: The three-day International Balloon Festival kickstarted at Thiruvidanthai in Mamallapuram from Friday.

The festival has been organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department in Thiruvidanthai, next to Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Rajendran and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Tha Mo Anparasan inaugurated the festival. Subsequently, the ministers traveled in balloons.

The International Balloon Festival will continue for three days till January 12. Experts from more than 10 countries including Brazil, Australia, Britain, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam have arrived at the venue to fly more than 20 giant hot air balloons. They will also fly more than 10 special balloons. These giant balloons can fly up to a maximum distance of 50 feet. The balloons have been filled with Auto LPG. Locals are keen to witness the balloons from close quarters.

(Left) Dignitaries at the festival and a balloon in the shape of a tiger face (ETV Bharat)

An entry fee is being charged for people wishing to participate the balloon festival. Accordingly, there is no entry fee for those up to 12 years of age. An entry fee of Rs 200 is charged for those above the age. The Tourism department has announced that permission has been denied for boarding balloons. The department has announced that the balloon festival will also be held in areas including Pollachi and Madurai. Tourism Minister Rajendran said, “The International Balloon Festival has started today in Mamallapuram. It will continue in Pollachi and Madurai also.”