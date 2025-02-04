Internal Strife Hits Karnataka BJP, Dissidents In Delhi; Seeks High Command’s Intervention

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is currently grappling with significant internal strife as the election for the state president approaches. Senior leaders, including former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa, have travelled to New Delhi to voice concerns over the recent selection of district presidents and to discuss the upcoming state president election. They plan to stay in the capital for three to four days, seeking meetings with the party's central leadership, sources said.

This internal discord has been brewing for some time. The faction led by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has openly challenged the leadership of the current state president, BY Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Yatnal's group has criticised Vijayendra's leadership style and has accused him of being responsible for the party's recent electoral setbacks. In response, Vijayendra has warned that he will not remain silent against such allegations.

The party's central leadership has taken note of these developments and has scheduled a core committee meeting in Bengaluru to address the issue. A senior leader from New Delhi is expected to attend this meeting to mediate and submit a report on the internal strife.

This internal conflict has significant implications for the BJP's role as an effective opposition in Karnataka. The public display of discord gives the impression that the party is more focused on internal battles than on holding the ruling Congress government accountable. This could undermine the BJP's credibility and effectiveness in the state.

The situation is further complicated by the party's recent electoral losses. The BJP failed to retain the Shiggaon assembly segment, previously represented by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This defeat has been attributed, in part, to internal differences and a lack of cohesive strategy.

The ongoing tussle between Vijayendra and Yatnal has its roots in the period when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister. The discord has only intensified since Vijayendra's elevation to the state president position last year. Efforts by Vijayendra to reach out to Yatnal have reportedly been rebuffed, further deepening the divide within the party.

Notably, the BJP's internal strife in Karnataka has broader implications for its political strategy in the southern states. The party's reliance on votes from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities has been challenged by a strong consolidation of minorities and backward classes in favour of the Congress. This suggests that the BJP needs to rework its strategy and broaden its appeal to other communities to regain its footing in the state.

In conclusion, the BJP in Karnataka is at a critical juncture. The party's internal conflicts and recent electoral setbacks highlight the need for introspection and strategic realignment. Addressing these issues promptly and effectively is crucial for the BJP to function as a cohesive and effective political force in the state.