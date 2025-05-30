Internal Spat In PMK: Anbumani Asserts PMK Belongs To The Movement, Not Individuals

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss said that the party is a significant movement belonging to all, particularly the working class, and not of any single individual, amidst escalating internal conflict following a series of allegations by his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss. The internal conflict within the PMK has been in the spotlight as S Ramadoss has publicly accused his son Anbumani of failing in leadership.

Anbumani made his comments on Friday at a meeting of party executives, and a new membership drive in Panaiyur came after Ramadoss publicly criticised Anbumani's leadership. "Anbumani lacked leadership qualities. It was my mistake to make Anbumani a Union Minister at the age of 35,” Ramadoss said.

Subsequently, it has been reported that several of Anbumani's supporters were expelled from the party. Ramadoss has recently removed Thilagabama, Anbumani's supporter, as PMK treasurer.

Anbumani said that Thilagabama would retain her position. He said her election as PMK treasurer was legitimate, as recognised by the party's general council, and she will continue as treasurer.

During his speech on Friday, he said, "PMK is a great movement. This is a movement started by Dr. Ramadoss for social justice and to protect democratic principles. Today, we are also walking on the same path of social justice shown by the social justice fighter Ramadoss," he said, adding that he has no desire for any position or power. "Positions come and go. But only love is eternal," he added.