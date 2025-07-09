Internal Rift Deepens In Jammu Kashmir Congress As High Command Snubs Rebel Leaders

Jammu: The Congress party is facing an internal conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, with the rift between leaders widening in the union territory. Amid the infighting, the high command has snubbed a few leaders who had written a letter to the party’s national president against the local leadership.

Sources within the Congress told ETV Bharat that more than 30 party leaders, including former ministers and legislators, senior functionaries in Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), and others, complained about the JKPCC leadership in a letter to the National President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“We, the senior-most Congress leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, have served the party for five decades with unwavering commitment. We respectfully bring to your attention that since the appointment of the new PCC president, we have never been consulted nor invited for any organizational matters, including the forthcoming visit of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, Dr. Nasir Hussain, for organizational review in J&K," reads the content of the letter, which as per sources was maintained as confidential. "Given our extensive experience and ground-level understanding of regional dynamics along with the congress ideology, we believe our consultation would have contributed meaningfully to the review process and strengthened the party organisation at the grassroots level,” it adds.

“We earnestly request your kind intervention and necessary actions in such an indiscernible situation to ensure the victory of Congress shortly, as the meaningful participation of senior leadership in this important exercise is most necessary,” the letter further reads.

But sources within JKPCC told ETV Bharat that after the letter was received by Kharge, the party high command had snubbed these leaders for trying to create a wedge within JKPCC and not allowing the JKPCC leadership to function properly.

The letter was being attributed to former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and former Minister Manohar Lal Sharma, but both of them have refuted the claims being made.

“I haven’t written any such letter, and I have nothing to do with whatever is being circulated on social media,” Chand told ETV Bharat. Similarly, Sharma also expressed ignorance about the letter.

Sources maintained that some of the leaders have even gone a step ahead and have asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to create two JKPCCs on the pattern of Mumbai and Maharashtra for J&K, which include each committee for Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“But Gandhi outrightly rejected this demand with a comment that he wants to unite India and not divide it on communal lines. Those leaders who have the potential and talent can get the higher posts,” said a senior Congress leader.