Internal Quota: Karnataka Government Orders Survey Of Scheduled Castes For Empirical Data

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday ordered a comprehensive survey of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state to facilitate a decision on internal reservation.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to take up a survey of SCs, akin to the Census, to identify the exact population of 101 sub-sects in SCs, based on which reservation will be provided to them within the SC quota.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that the decision was based on the recommendation by the Commission on Sub Classification of SCs headed by Justice H N Nagmohan Das. The Cabinet also decided to conduct the survey under the supervision of Nagmohan Das.

"The survey will be completed within two months, starting today, using technology. This will provide us the empirical data based on which the internal reservation will be provided," Patil added.

The government has decided to make use of its employees to carry out the survey of SCs, whose population is estimated to be around 1.3 crore.