Internal Quota: Karnataka Government Orders Survey Of Scheduled Castes For Empirical Data

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday ordered a comprehensive survey of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state to facilitate a decision on internal reservation.
The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to take up a survey of SCs, akin to the Census, to identify the exact population of 101 sub-sects in SCs, based on which reservation will be provided to them within the SC quota.
Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that the decision was based on the recommendation by the Commission on Sub Classification of SCs headed by Justice H N Nagmohan Das. The Cabinet also decided to conduct the survey under the supervision of Nagmohan Das.
"The survey will be completed within two months, starting today, using technology. This will provide us the empirical data based on which the internal reservation will be provided," Patil added.
The government has decided to make use of its employees to carry out the survey of SCs, whose population is estimated to be around 1.3 crore.
Left Sects among SCs have been demanding internal reservation on the lines of neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh almost for two decades now. They allege that the major share of reservation benefits is being enjoyed by the Right Sects even though their population is way less than theirs.
Ambedkar Bhavan to be built in Vidhan Soudha premises
The cabinet also approved constructing a multi-storied building in the Vidhana Soudha premises in memory of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"The new administrative building to be built at a cost of Rs 85 crore will be named as Spoorthi Soudha, and it will house various offices of departments that deal with social welfare and backward classes development," said Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa. The ground-breaking ceremony for the new building will be held on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.