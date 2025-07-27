ETV Bharat / state

'Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal,' Says Allahabad HC

It also added that the marriage certificate involving a minor girl issued by the Arya Samaj Temple is a violation of the law.

'Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal,' Says Allahabad HC
Allahabad High Court (File/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 8:26 AM IST

1 Min Read

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday said that the marriage between people of different faiths without conversion is illegal.

Justice Prashanth Kumar commented while hearing a petition by one Sonu alias Sahnoor. It also added that the marriage certificate involving a minor girl issued by the Arya Samaj Temple is a violation of the law.

The single bench also refused to cancel proceedings against the person who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and married her at an Arya Samaj temple. The court also directed the state Home Secretary to initiate an investigation headed by a DCP-level officer into the details of Arya Samaj institutions that gave certificates for marriages involving minors. It also sought a compliance certificate for the same.

The petitioner said that an FIR was lodged against him at Nichlaul police station in Maharajganj, charging him with kidnapping, rape, and offences under the POCSO Act. The court has taken cognisance of the police chargesheet and issued summons.

However, he claims that he has married the alleged victim in an Arya Samaj temple and that she is now an adult. They are currently living together, so he contends that the ongoing case proceedings should be quashed.

The state government, opposing the petition, stated that both the petitioner and the girl belonged to different religions and neither had converted. They contended that marriage without conversion is illegal.

The court observed that many cases of fake marriages and issuing marriage certificates to minors by the Arya Samaj institutions have come to light. The HC bench added that actions need to be taken after the investigation.

Read more:

  1. Allahabad HC Orders New Medical Board For Recruitment Of 2015 Batch Police Constables
  2. 'Do Not Treat Patients As ATMs': Allahabad HC Warns Private Hospitals

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday said that the marriage between people of different faiths without conversion is illegal.

Justice Prashanth Kumar commented while hearing a petition by one Sonu alias Sahnoor. It also added that the marriage certificate involving a minor girl issued by the Arya Samaj Temple is a violation of the law.

The single bench also refused to cancel proceedings against the person who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and married her at an Arya Samaj temple. The court also directed the state Home Secretary to initiate an investigation headed by a DCP-level officer into the details of Arya Samaj institutions that gave certificates for marriages involving minors. It also sought a compliance certificate for the same.

The petitioner said that an FIR was lodged against him at Nichlaul police station in Maharajganj, charging him with kidnapping, rape, and offences under the POCSO Act. The court has taken cognisance of the police chargesheet and issued summons.

However, he claims that he has married the alleged victim in an Arya Samaj temple and that she is now an adult. They are currently living together, so he contends that the ongoing case proceedings should be quashed.

The state government, opposing the petition, stated that both the petitioner and the girl belonged to different religions and neither had converted. They contended that marriage without conversion is illegal.

The court observed that many cases of fake marriages and issuing marriage certificates to minors by the Arya Samaj institutions have come to light. The HC bench added that actions need to be taken after the investigation.

Read more:

  1. Allahabad HC Orders New Medical Board For Recruitment Of 2015 Batch Police Constables
  2. 'Do Not Treat Patients As ATMs': Allahabad HC Warns Private Hospitals

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARRIAGE WITHOUT CONVERSION ILLEGALARYA SAMAJ SANSTHAARYA SAMAJ MANDIR MARRIAGE ILLEGALALLAHABAD HC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.