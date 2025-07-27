'Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal,' Says Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday said that the marriage between people of different faiths without conversion is illegal.

Justice Prashanth Kumar commented while hearing a petition by one Sonu alias Sahnoor. It also added that the marriage certificate involving a minor girl issued by the Arya Samaj Temple is a violation of the law.

The single bench also refused to cancel proceedings against the person who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl and married her at an Arya Samaj temple. The court also directed the state Home Secretary to initiate an investigation headed by a DCP-level officer into the details of Arya Samaj institutions that gave certificates for marriages involving minors. It also sought a compliance certificate for the same.

The petitioner said that an FIR was lodged against him at Nichlaul police station in Maharajganj, charging him with kidnapping, rape, and offences under the POCSO Act. The court has taken cognisance of the police chargesheet and issued summons.

However, he claims that he has married the alleged victim in an Arya Samaj temple and that she is now an adult. They are currently living together, so he contends that the ongoing case proceedings should be quashed.

The state government, opposing the petition, stated that both the petitioner and the girl belonged to different religions and neither had converted. They contended that marriage without conversion is illegal.

The court observed that many cases of fake marriages and issuing marriage certificates to minors by the Arya Samaj institutions have come to light. The HC bench added that actions need to be taken after the investigation.