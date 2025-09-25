Girl Students Become In-Charge Of Police Stations For A Day In Ghaziabad
The objective of the special initiative was to promote women empowerment and develop self-confidence and leadership skills among female students.
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police on Thursday gave girl students were given a chance to take charge of police stations for a day.
Nishika Bindal, an MBA student, was symbolically given the charge of police station in Ghaziabad's Wave City police station. Nishika listened to the complaints received in the police station and interacted with people. Taking over the responsibility of the police station, she understood how the police functions.
Nishika is pursuing MBA from Sundar Deep College. Wave City police brought her to the police station for assuming the role for a day. "Today is a proud day for me. I never thought that I would get a chance to become a police station in-charge. I understood that police work is quite challenging and carries a lot of responsibilities," Nishika said.
She said the law and order situation in Ghaziabad has improved and women police personnel are playing a crucial role in policing. "I wish to do something for the country. I think that police service is the best way to serve people. I will consider joining the police," she said.
According to ACP, Wave City Priyashri Pal, "Under the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, a unique initiative was launched in Commissionerate Police, Ghaziabad. The command of all police stations in Ghaziabad was handed over to students for a day. The initiative of the police is meant to motivate girl students."
