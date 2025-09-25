ETV Bharat / state

Girl Students Become In-Charge Of Police Stations For A Day In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police on Thursday gave girl students were given a chance to take charge of police stations for a day.

The objective of the special initiative was to promote women empowerment and develop self-confidence and leadership skills among female students.

Nishika Bindal, an MBA student, was symbolically given the charge of police station in Ghaziabad's Wave City police station. Nishika listened to the complaints received in the police station and interacted with people. Taking over the responsibility of the police station, she understood how the police functions.