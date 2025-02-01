ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted In Odisha; 8 Arrested, Rs 3.51 Cr Recovered

Eight people hailing from Jharkhand were arrested and besides the cash amount, arms and ammunition and vehicles used in the crimes were also recovered.

Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted In Odisha; 8 Arrested, Rs 3.51 Cr Recovered
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 9:51 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Saturday busted an inter-state robbery gang, arresting eight persons and recovering Rs 3.51 crore of looted money from their possession, a senior officer said. Addressing a press conference here, DGP YB Khurania said that the eight accused persons hail from neighbouring Jharkhand, and besides the cash amount, arms and ammunition and vehicles used in the crimes were also recovered.

The arrested accused were identified as Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar and Samim Ansari from Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The arrests were made after a robbery incident took place on the night of January 30 in a country liquor factory at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Eight armed miscreants entered the factory and allegedly threatened people working there. They looted a huge amount of cash from the liquor factory. A case was registered at Dharmagarh police station in this regard. The DGP said a special team was formed under the leadership of Kalahandi SP Abilash G to arrest the robbers and raids were conducted at various places.

After committing the robbery, the accused had fled in a van to Jharkhand. During initial investigation, Odisha Police arrested two accused persons from the state on January 30 and the vehicle used in the crime was identified and seized in Jharkhand. The police had received information that the other accused had fled towards Jharkhand. On January 31, the remaining accused were arrested in Jharkhand, the DGP said.

The DGP said that the police of 11 districts of Odisha and Jharkhand were involved in nabbing the gang. Apart from Kalahandi, the police forces of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela of Odisha and Gumla, Ranchi Rural, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum and Simdega districts of Jharkhand were involved in the operation, he said. The DGP said that the accused persons could be arrested due to proper coordination between the police forces of the two states.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Saturday busted an inter-state robbery gang, arresting eight persons and recovering Rs 3.51 crore of looted money from their possession, a senior officer said. Addressing a press conference here, DGP YB Khurania said that the eight accused persons hail from neighbouring Jharkhand, and besides the cash amount, arms and ammunition and vehicles used in the crimes were also recovered.

The arrested accused were identified as Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar and Samim Ansari from Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The arrests were made after a robbery incident took place on the night of January 30 in a country liquor factory at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Eight armed miscreants entered the factory and allegedly threatened people working there. They looted a huge amount of cash from the liquor factory. A case was registered at Dharmagarh police station in this regard. The DGP said a special team was formed under the leadership of Kalahandi SP Abilash G to arrest the robbers and raids were conducted at various places.

After committing the robbery, the accused had fled in a van to Jharkhand. During initial investigation, Odisha Police arrested two accused persons from the state on January 30 and the vehicle used in the crime was identified and seized in Jharkhand. The police had received information that the other accused had fled towards Jharkhand. On January 31, the remaining accused were arrested in Jharkhand, the DGP said.

The DGP said that the police of 11 districts of Odisha and Jharkhand were involved in nabbing the gang. Apart from Kalahandi, the police forces of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela of Odisha and Gumla, Ranchi Rural, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum and Simdega districts of Jharkhand were involved in the operation, he said. The DGP said that the accused persons could be arrested due to proper coordination between the police forces of the two states.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROBBERY GANGODISHAROBBERY GANG BUSTED IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.