Inter-State Narcotics Smuggler Arrested In Udhampur; 211 kg Poppy Straw Seized

Jammu: In a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Udhampur Police arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 211 kilograms of poppy straw during a checking operation at Jakhani on the National Highway.

According to a press release issued by the Udhampur Police, a team from Udhampur Police Station, led by SHO intercepted a truck (Registration Number: HP73-B-2204) that was proceeding from Srinagar to Jammu. During the search, officers discovered eight bags containing a total of 211 kilograms of poppy straw concealed in the vehicle.

The driver of the truck, identified as Mohd Hanief, a resident of Toli village in the Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested on the spot. Both the vehicle and the contraband have been seized, and further investigations are underway.

“A case under FIR No. 476/2024 under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Udhampur Police Station. This arrest is a critical step in our efforts to curb the smuggling of narcotic substances and address the menace of substance abuse,” a police spokesperson said.