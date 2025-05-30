Inter-state Kidney Racket Busted With Two More Arrests From Chennai; Seven More On The Run

Hyderabad: With two more arrests from Chennai, the total number of arrests in the intrastate kidney racket case rose to 15. CID GOW SP Srinivas stated that a manhunt is underway for seven more individuals identified during the probe.

The core members of the kidney racket operated out of the Alakananda multi-speciality hospital in Hyderabad. At least seven members of this interstate gang are still at large.

On Thursday, the CID General Offences Wing (GOW) arrested two more accused in the kidney racket case from Chennai - Sankaran alias Saishankaran (56) and Ramya (36) for their alleged complicity in the case.

The interstate gang had members inducted from Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag and Bengaluru, and the core team operated out of Alakananda Multi-Speciality Hospital in Kothapet, Hyderabad. The latest arrests of two revealed that they lured victims with fake job offers.

According to CID officials, the duo misled innocent job-seekers and manipulated them into donating kidneys illegally. The accused were found to have facilitated the illegal transplants in Hyderabad, targeting vulnerable individuals through fraudulent promises of employment.

During the arrest, officials seized their passports and two mobile phones. Investigators have also found links to several accomplices, including Pradeep from Bengaluru, Pawan from Visakhapatnam, and Poornachandar, among others. The arrested individuals were brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and produced before the Nampally court on Thursday. The case, originally registered by the Saroornagar police, was later handed over to the CID for in-depth investigation.