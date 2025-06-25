Inter-State Gangs Target Mancherial Region, Criminals Use Railway Route To Operate

Mancherial: Inter-state gangs are exploiting railway routes to carry out a spate of thefts in the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits, targeting ATMs, shops, and locked homes. The recent attempt by a Haryana-based gang to loot an ATM in Bellampalli, using a gas cutter, has once again highlighted the alarming level of planning and mobility these gangs possess.

Haryana ATM Gang’s Failed Attempt

A gang from Haryana attempted to break into an ATM near Caltex in Bellampalli using a gas cutter, but their plan failed. This gang is notorious for its ATM theft tactics, switching off ATM power, extracting cash during incomplete transactions, and leaving machines showing the failed status. Similar thefts have been reported across districts, and some members were previously caught in Warangal.

Madhya Pradesh Pardi Gang on the Radar

About six months ago, a Pardi gang from Madhya Pradesh looted Rs. four lakh from a battery shop in Mancherial. More recently, they burgled a house in Bellampalli, escaping with valuable gold jewellery. A police team traced them to Madhya Pradesh and managed to arrest one gang member, while the hunt is on for the others.

Delhi Gang Targets Apartments

In a separate incident, a gang from Delhi travelled in a car, broke into four locked apartments in Mancherial and Naspur during broad daylight, and made away with cash and gold. Though the police have identified the gang’s origin, no arrests have been made so far.

Railway Stations: Easy Entry and Escape

With major railway stations at Mancherial and Bellampalli, thieves from other states are easily infiltrating the region, carrying out thefts, and fleeing by train. Despite the high frequency of crimes, there is no strong surveillance or tracking system at these railway hubs to monitor suspicious movement.

Industries Employ Migrant Workers, Police Left in the Dark

The region, home to ceramic units, brick kilns, construction sites, and small-scale industries, employs large numbers of workers from other states. However, employers fail to report details of these workers to the police, making it difficult to trace individuals or build a security database.

Security Gaps and Surveillance Issues

There are over 300 ATMs and more than 100 gold loan institutions across the district, where transactions worth lakhs are done daily. While bank ATMs have security personnel, other high-value establishments operate without adequate security. Existing surveillance systems are poorly managed and often non-functional.

Police Advisory and Need for Action

The police are urging business owners and employers to register details of non-local workers and asking financial institutions to upgrade their security infrastructure. Enhanced surveillance, especially at railway stations, could play a key role in preventing these gangs from entering or escaping unnoticed.