Inter-State Gang Involved in Work-From-Home Job Fraud Busted in Bengaluru, 11 held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

It has been revealed that the gang operated in 28 states and duped people to the tune of Rs 158 crore. A total of 2,143 cases have been lodged in this regard. The accused used to dupe people by luring them of online work-from-home jobs.

Bengaluru: The Cybercrime branch of Bengaluru Police have busted an inter-state gang who duped people of crores of rupees in connection with fraudulent work-from-home job offers. Eleven people have been arrested, police said.

According to police, Bhavya, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was approached by an accused posing to represent a trading company who assured her easy income sitting at home if she invests money. However, Bhavya was ultimately duped of Rs 18.75 lakh. Based on her complaint, police initiated an investigation.

Some of the accused have been identified as Amir Suhali, Inayat Khan, Nayaz Ahmed, Adil Agha, Syed Abbas Ali Khan and Mithul Manish Shah. City Commissioner B Dayanand said, "The gang has been targeting innocent people by taking them into confidence through WhatsApp messages saying 'You can earn thousands of rupees a day by sitting at home'. Later, they fixed a commission for tasks through Telegram group. The accused initially gave the commission but duped the complainant of Rs 18.75 lakh in a step by step manner."

A fraud case was registered and a team led by inspector Hazresh Kiledar conducted a technical probe leading to the arrest of 11 accused, who were residents of Telangana and Maharashtra, Dayanand said. A total of Rs 62 lakh was seized from their bank accounts and 11 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 SIM cards, three bank cheque books and other documents were recovered from them.

"When the accused were arrested and thoroughly investigated, it came to light that the fraud was committed in 28 states. A total of 2,143 cases were registered against the accused on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of duping a total of Rs 158 crore. Among which, 265 cases have been registered in the state wherein 135 cases were lodged in 14 police stations of Bangalore city alone. Thirty bank accounts wherein the money had been transferred have been frozen," officials said.

