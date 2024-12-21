Inter-state Drug Racket Targeting LGBTQ Community Busted In Hyderabad, MDMA Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Seized

Hyderabad: An inter-state drug racket targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community was busted in Hyderabad on Friday in a joint operation by the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB), Special Task Force and Nampally police.
While the primary accused, Sheikh Ameer alias Wasim Khan (31) of Salala Kothapet, Balapur, was arrested, 320 grams of MDMA worth Rs 30 lakh were seized. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding Mumbai-based drug suppliers, Mohammed Salim Abdul Hamid Sheikh (30) and Raees Riaz Sheikh (33).
Details of the Operation
According to TG NAB SP Sai Chaitanya, Ameer had developed a drug network with Salim and Raees, both originally from Karnataka but operating out of Mumbai. They procured MDMA from major drug dealers in Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru and sold it at inflated prices.
Targeting LGBTQ+ Community Through Apps
Ameer, who became addicted to drugs before turning to smuggling, utilized LGBTQ+ dating apps under fake identities to connect with potential buyers. He focused on individuals known to use synthetic drugs, creating a niche market for MDMA distribution.
Decoy Operation and Arrest
Following the arrest of drug peddlers in Secunderabad, TG NAB launched a decoy operation based on their information. Ameer, who had recently purchased 320 grams of MDMA in Mumbai for ₹6 lakhs, was intercepted at Nampally and arrested on December 18.
Network and Impact
Investigations revealed that Ameer and Salim collaborated with Raees, who acted as a liaison with Delhi-based Nigerian drug dealers, Jimmy and Jerry. The drugs were smuggled from Mumbai by Raees and distributed by Ameer in Hyderabad. Authorities have identified 37 individuals, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, as regular buyers of the narcotics. Notices will be issued to these individuals as part of the ongoing probe.
Authorities’ Warning
The police have cautioned against the rising trend of drug usage within niche communities, urging vigilance and stricter checks on digital platforms that enable such transactions. The Telangana Narcotics Bureau has reiterated its commitment to eliminating drug networks and ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups.