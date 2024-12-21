ETV Bharat / state

Inter-state Drug Racket Targeting LGBTQ Community Busted In Hyderabad, MDMA Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Seized

Hyderabad: An inter-state drug racket targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community was busted in Hyderabad on Friday in a joint operation by the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB), Special Task Force and Nampally police.

While the primary accused, Sheikh Ameer alias Wasim Khan (31) of Salala Kothapet, Balapur, was arrested, 320 grams of MDMA worth Rs 30 lakh were seized. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding Mumbai-based drug suppliers, Mohammed Salim Abdul Hamid Sheikh (30) and Raees Riaz Sheikh (33).

Details of the Operation

According to TG NAB SP Sai Chaitanya, Ameer had developed a drug network with Salim and Raees, both originally from Karnataka but operating out of Mumbai. They procured MDMA from major drug dealers in Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru and sold it at inflated prices.

Targeting LGBTQ+ Community Through Apps

Ameer, who became addicted to drugs before turning to smuggling, utilized LGBTQ+ dating apps under fake identities to connect with potential buyers. He focused on individuals known to use synthetic drugs, creating a niche market for MDMA distribution.