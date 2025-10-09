ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Cyber-Fraudster Held In Uttar Pradesh, Illegal Transactions Worth Rs 4.65 Crore Unearthed

Bundi: In a major breakthrough, the cybercrime police of Uttar Pradesh's Bundi district arrested an inter-state cyber fraud gang member, who duped people of crores under the pretext of online gaming and investment, an official said. Illegal online transactions worth over Rs 4.85 crore have been uncovered, he added.

Bundi SP Rajendra Kumar Meena said the Bundi Cybercrime police station registered a case on October 6 and within 24 hours arrested the accused, Jitendra Vaishnav, a resident of Bundi. Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in defrauding people across the country of crores, he said.

Under the supervision of the SP, the operation was carried out by Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police Om Prakash.

Meena said the cyber fraudsters lured people with false promises of quick profits through online gaming and investment. After obtaining the bank account details, SIM cards and identity documents of innocent people, transactions worth crores were conducted.