Inter-State Cyber-Fraudster Held In Uttar Pradesh, Illegal Transactions Worth Rs 4.65 Crore Unearthed
Bundi SP has warned the public about rising cybercrime cases and emphasised on the importance of filing a complaint immediately after an incident.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
Bundi: In a major breakthrough, the cybercrime police of Uttar Pradesh's Bundi district arrested an inter-state cyber fraud gang member, who duped people of crores under the pretext of online gaming and investment, an official said. Illegal online transactions worth over Rs 4.85 crore have been uncovered, he added.
Bundi SP Rajendra Kumar Meena said the Bundi Cybercrime police station registered a case on October 6 and within 24 hours arrested the accused, Jitendra Vaishnav, a resident of Bundi. Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in defrauding people across the country of crores, he said.
Under the supervision of the SP, the operation was carried out by Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police Om Prakash.
Meena said the cyber fraudsters lured people with false promises of quick profits through online gaming and investment. After obtaining the bank account details, SIM cards and identity documents of innocent people, transactions worth crores were conducted.
The fraudsters targeted people across 15 states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Greater Mumbai, West Bengal, Telangana, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.
ASP Uma Sharma said, "Investigation revealed that the accused had conducted illegal transactions worth Rs 4.85 crore. He along with his accomplices would get local youths to open bank accounts, which were used for transferring money defrauded through online gaming, investment schemes and Apps. Account holders were paid a small commission, while the cybercriminals reaped the real benefits. The gang operated in different states using different numbers and fake identities to make tracing difficult,".
The SP has warned people against cybercriminals, saying new methods are being implemented to defraud people. "Do not fall for the temptation to invest in online offers, investment schemes, or gaming. Do not share your bank account, mobile number, social media account account or personal documents with any unknown person. If anyone becomes a victim of cyber fraud, he/she should immediately file a complaint on the helpline number 1930 or contact the nearest police station. A prompt complaint increases the chances of recovering the defrauded funds," he said.
Also Read